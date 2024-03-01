The Big Picture Ricky Stanicky , a comedy film by Peter Farrelly, features John Cena as the titular character.

The movie follows three friends using a fictional character as an excuse for years.

The movie arrives on March 7, 2024.

Next week sees the release of Ricky Stanicky, the new uproarious movie from comedy legend Peter Farrelly, starring the likes of John Cena, Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, and William H. Macy, revolving around a childhood prank that went too far. To celebrate the release of the movie, Collider is delighted to bring to our readers, in association with Amazon and MGM Studios, an exclusive first look at the movie.

The movie tells the story of how Dean, JT, and Wes (played by Efron, Santino, and Fowler) pulled off a prank in their younger days and invented a man named Ricky Stanicky to dodge the fallout. Fast forward twenty years, and these guys are still using good ol' Ricky as their get-out-of-jail-free card when it comes to hiding it from their wives. The problem? They want to meet Ricky.

The clip in question features Efron, Fowler, and Santino encountering Cena's Rock Hard Rod, a two-bit performer and overall opportunist, as he jumps in on their bar order to grab a drink of his own, along with some food, and ends up roping the guys into attending his show in Atlantic City. Following this unconventional meet-cute, the boys end up hiring Rod to play Ricky Stanicky, with hysterical results.

Why Was John Cena Cast as 'Ricky Stanicky'?

In a 2022 interview with Deadline, Farrelly opened up about his decision to cast Cena in the leading role. He pointed to Cena's undeniable screen presence, highlighting his magnetic charisma that fans of his work from his wrestling days would find unsurprising. Farrelly shared insights into what made Cena the perfect choice for the part, saying:

"Cena is Ricky Stanicky, and if you’ve seen him in Peacemaker , you see what he can do in a comedy. He’s hysterical in a show that really pushes it. I never knew much about John Cena until I saw that, and I was like, ‘There’s Stanicky right there.’ That guy, I love him. His timing is impeccable, and it’s surprising for a guy his size. He’s comes across like a little guy. His sense of humor is more self-deprecating than big guys usually have. I learned this is a guy in the Guinness Book of Records for Make-a-Wish Foundation grants. He’s done like 500 of them, and that’s what he does like every weekend. He’s a sweet guy, big hearted, and that’s what this Stanicky has to be. He’s got to be this guy who’s a fraud, but you can’t not love him, and it becomes a problem for our guys as he starts surpassing them in many ways.”

Ricky Stanicky will be released on Prime Video on March 7, 2024. Check out the exclusive clip above.

