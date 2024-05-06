The Big Picture Vin Diesel is set to star in and produce Riddick: Furya, which will begin production in August in Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Riddick: Furya will see the antihero return to his homeworld, Furya, where he encounters fierce alien monsters.

David Twohy, who helmed the previous three Riddick films, will direct the upcoming sequel.

Riddick, Vin Diesel's silver-eyed spacefaring rogue, is officially back. Diesel will star in and produce Riddick: Furya, which is slated to begin production in August. The upcoming sequel, which will be Diesel's fourth cinematic appearance as Riddick, will film in Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Riddick: Furya will see the interplanetary antihero return to his homeworld, Furya, which he barely remembers and suspects may now be little more than a planetary ghost town. However, once there, he meets a number of Furyans who are fighting for their lives against a horrific alien monster - and fighting horrific alien monsters is what Riddick does best. Along the way, he finds out he may have more in common with some of the Furyans than he suspects. The film will be helmed by David Twohy, who directed the previous three Riddick films, starting with 2000's Pitch Black; he also wrote The Fugitive, Waterworld, and G.I. Jane, and directed the thrillers The Arrival and A Perfect Getaway.

Who is Riddick?

Richard B. Riddick is a member of the Furyans, a warrior race; he largely appears human but possesses unusual silvery eyes. His eyes allow him to see perfectly in the dark but are sufficiently sensitive that he needs to wear goggles in sunlight. A notorious spacefaring criminal, he first appeared in 2000's Pitch Black, where he was captured by a bounty hunter, only to crash-land on a planet with three suns. Plunged into total darkness during a triple sunset, Riddick had to defend the other crash survivors from the planet's ravenous predators.

He returned in a 2004 sequel, The Chronicles of Riddick, that pitted him against the fanatical Necromongers amidst an expansive space opera setting. A subsequent sequel, 2013's Riddick, returned to the stripped-down aesthetics of Pitch Black, as Riddick and a stranded team of mercenaries (including Katee Sackhoff) were forced to team up to survive on a hostile alien world. Diesel also lent his voice to a Peter Chung-directed animated short film, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, that bridged the gap between Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick.

Diesel will produce Riddick: Furya via his One Race Films banner alongside sister Samantha Vincent. Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science and Lars Sylvest for Thank You Studios will also produce, as will Joe Neurauter. Diesel can also be seen in the as-yet-untitled final film in the Fast and Furious franchise, which is slated to be released in 2026.

Riddick: Furya is set to begin filming in August; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Riddick is available to stream on Peacock.

Riddick Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, Riddick finds himself up against an alien race of predators. Activating an emergency beacon alerts two ships: one carrying a new breed of mercenary, the other captained by a man from Riddick's past. Release Date September 6, 2013 Director David Twohy Cast Vin Diesel , Dave Bautista , Bokeem Woodbine Jordi Molla , Matthew Nable , Katee Sackhoff Runtime 119 minutes

