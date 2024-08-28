Riddick: Furya, the fourth installment in The Chronicles of Riddick film series, is officially in production, and Vin Diesel has confirmed that, as he recently shared a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming film on his social media. Riddick: Furya is a sequel to the 2013 sci-fi movie Riddick, written and directed by David Twohy and based on the character Richard B. Riddick by Jim and Ken Wheat.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel, who has starred as the titular character throughout the film series, uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself behind the wheel of a vehicle while a camera operator was seated in the passenger seat. This is the second time the award-winning actor has shared a BTS image from Riddick: Furya in under a week, clearly implying that filming is progressing quite well for the new project.

The Chronicles of Riddick movie series debuted in 2000 with the release of Pitch Black, which was written by director Twohy and the Wheat brothers, who created the titular character. The Chronicles of Riddick then followed in 2004, but with Twohy solely writing and directing, similar to the third installment, Riddick. Compared to the second chapter in the franchise, which amassed $115.8 million, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise, Riddick became a moderate box-office success, earning $98.3 million against a $38 million budget. On the other hand, Pitch Black earned a modest $53.2 million.

'Riddick: Furya' Filming Window Announced

Earlier in May, the filming window for Riddick: Furya was announced, with reports confirming Diesel’s return as the lead star and his involvement in producing. Filming was set to begin in August in Germany, Spain, and the U.K. In anticipation of the action film, fans can expect Riddick: Furya to follow the eponymous antihero's return to his homeworld, Furya, which he barely remembers and imagines may now be little more than a planetary ghost town. However, getting there, he encounters several Furyans trying to survive against a terrible alien monster. Of course, Riddick is best known for fighting such monsters, and along the way, he discovers he may have more in common with some of the Furyans than he believes.

While little information has been revealed yet regarding casting, the third installment saw Diesel starring alongside Jordi Mollà, Matt Nable, Katee Sackhoff, Dave Bautista, Bokeem Woodbine, Raoul Trujillo and Karl Urban.

No release date has been announced yet for Riddick: Furya, but the prequel movie is available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more news, and check out Diesel's BTS post below!

Riddick Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, Riddick finds himself up against an alien race of predators. Activating an emergency beacon alerts two ships: one carrying a new breed of mercenary, the other captained by a man from Riddick's past. Release Date September 6, 2013 Director David Twohy Cast Vin Diesel , Dave Bautista , Bokeem Woodbine Jordi Molla , Matthew Nable , Katee Sackhoff Runtime 119 minutes Writers David Twohy , Jim Wheat , Ken Wheat

