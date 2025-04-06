While it might not have as many entries as the Fast and Furious series, Riddick is still one of the things for which Vin Diesel is best known. Indeed, the first movie that had him play the titular Richard B. Riddick (yeah, that’s his name; you just have to go with it) came out one year before the original The Fast and the Furious, with sequels following in 2004 and then 2013. There’s a fourth movie planned, too, called Riddick: Furya. Also, though they're not going to be ranked here, it’s worth at least mentioning the Riddick video games, which some would consider better than the movies, notably 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and 2009’s The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena.

As for the premise of the series? It’s a sci-fi one, and the main character is someone who makes enemies pretty easily, spending a good deal of time as a fugitive, and making use of his expert survival skills. He fights alien creatures and human mercenaries alike, and there are vague narrative elements that sort of tie the movies together (though strict continuity and complex storytelling aren’t things you'll really find here). Also, he has permanent night vision, which is what necessitates him wearing goggles a lot of the time. Well, that and the fact Vin Diesel seems to think taking goggles off dramatically looks cool (and it sometimes does, sure). Anyway, those three Riddick movies to date are ranked below. They're all of a pretty similar quality, for better or worse, but you're probably not going to like the order in any event. All right!

3 'Pitch Black' (2000)

Starring: Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser

Image via Focus Features

Yes, Pitch Black started it all, and is probably a nostalgic watch for many, but if you're newer to the series and not particularly fond of it because of your past, this one kind of holds up the least. And sure, that might have something to do with it being the oldest. Effects-wise, it’s the weakest, but that’s not why it’s being held back here. Pitch Black works as an introduction to Diesel’s Riddick, and the set-up here is solid. There’s a ship that has to crash-land on a dangerous planet, and Riddick’s on the ship, but as a prisoner. Still, given his eyesight and unique abilities, he becomes perhaps the only one on the ship who can get everyone out of the situation at hand.

It is a by-the-numbers kind of sci-fi/horror film once it gets going, though, feeling a little like diet Aliens. Special effects aside, it’s an ugly-looking movie on a cinematography front. Some might call the visual aesthetic unique, but it also looks unappealing and repetitive, with some very garish colors used throughout in a seeming attempt to look stylish. There aren’t too many surprises to be had, even in a movie where anyone who’s not Riddick could die, and it goes through the motions while feeling like a 1990s B-movie in spirit, only with a slightly beefier budget… and a release in the year 2000, sure. If you like it, more power to you, but it’s got the least going on out of any of these movies, and is probably the most forgettable of the bunch, too.