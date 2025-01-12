Blockbuster fans know that it's practically impossible not to associate Vin Diesel's name to the Fast & Furious saga anymore. Having starred in almost every installment of it, Diesel and his "fambly" have become the faces of the franchise. However, the action star is also the lead in another film saga that wildly differs from street racing. Back in the early aughts, Diesel starred in Pitch Black, which went on to become an accomplished franchise named after his character Riddick.

In the futuristic sci-fi story, Diesel plays Richard B. Riddick, a former soldier turned criminal who tries to live under the radar. The title of the first movie hails from the fact that Riddick has surgically modified eyes, and because of that, he is hyper sensitive to light and has to wear goggles at all times. His advantage is that he can see in the dark. In the first installment, Riddick gets stranded on a desert planet brimming with deadly creatures and has to fight his way out of it.

Four years later, fans were surprised when a sequel titled The Chronicles of Riddick came and expanded the universe. In the second installment, Riddick is living his life as a fugitive when he comes across a new planet populated with an army that plans to exterminate every human in the universe. The biggest surprise to fans came nine years later, when yet another sequel came to life with Diesel back in the lead. In Riddick, the title character is forced to team up with mercenaries to escape a desolate planet after being betrayed.

Despite Low Reviews, Riddick Keeps Coming Back

Riddick became one of those film series that, despite not making massive numbers at the box office — the second installment, which raked in over $115 million, was a disappointment because it cost more than $100 million to produce — manages to keep going. The movies also aren't critics' favorites: On Rotten Tomatoes, the highest rated entry in the franchise is the first one, with a 59% score, while The Chronicles of Riddick is the worst-reviewed with only 28%. Nevertheless, the franchise keeps growing and a fourth installment is already happening at full speed. Riddick: Furya will finally bring the protagonist back to its home world, and it's eyeing a 2025 release window.

The sci-fi trilogy has managed to draw some notable names to its cast, including Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy), Karl Urban (The Boys), Keith David (Greenleaf), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill) and even Judi Dench (Belfast). All instalments were directed and written by David Twohy, who is also returning for the fourth installment with Diesel.

