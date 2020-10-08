‘RIDE 4’ Launch Trailer Celebrates Release Day; Milestone Revs Up Next-Gen Console Support

Let’s break the boundaries between game and reality. RIDE 4 IS NOW AVAILABLE! Get your copy now* and live the competition like never before. https://ridevideogame.com/buy/ *Entitle RIDE 4 on PS4 before 30/04/2021 to receive a free upgrade to PS5. The Smart Delivery will give you access to Xbox One and Xbox Series X when available.

Milestone just revved up a new launch trailer to announce the release of RIDE 4 on PlayStation4, Xbox One and Windows PC/STEAM. The latest chapter of the two-wheel racer beloved by fans around the world arrives today, but it’s prepping for next-gen consoles as well; it’ll arrive on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X on January 21st, 2021.

Players purchasing the PS4 version of the game will be able to download the PS5 version at no extra cost until April 30th, 2021, including all DLCs already purchased; players purchasing the Xbox One version of the game, will be able to automatically download the Xbox Series X version of the game at no additional cost thanks to the Smart Delivery feature. Got all that? Good. Now back to the game itself! More details from the press release follow below:

“With a cutting-edge level of visual fidelity, RIDE 4 brings to life authentic and lifelike replicas of the most iconic motorcycles. All bike models in RIDE 4 have been created from the ground up using the most advanced technologies and the original CAD and 3D scans of real models, to bring to life authentic and lifelike replicas of the most iconic motorcycles, even the rarest and most exclusive ones. Every single bike detail has been carefully reproduced as in their real-life counterparts. Even the cockpit is a perfect reproduction of the real thing, both in terms of design and dynamic elements. The data on the dashboard changes in real-time, speed, temperature, traction control…even the oil bottle vibrates according to the movements of the bike! RIDE 4 is an act of love made by bike enthusiast for bike enthusiast. On track, Laser and Drone scanning enable a never seen before level of accuracy in reproducing the most beloved and iconic tracks, an adrenaline-filled journey all over the world!

RIDE 4 features a completely renewed Career mode, that brings the player into fast-paced challenges all over the world and culminate with ultimate Championships with the most powerful Sportbikes, including a brand-new Endurance mode, the hardest challenge that only the best virtual riders can face. This new game mode allowed Milestone to boost the level of realism and authenticity with dynamic lighting and weather conditions, and Pit Stops for tires and fuel management. When the competition gets tough, strategy becomes crucial to succeed! And to make it even more unique, players can access to several tools to create their distinctive bike and riding apparel and to customize many mechanical parts of their bike. The bike editor features a layer system allowing to draw any image on the bike, the only limit is their creativity! And for the first time in the series, helmet and suit editors will enable an even deeper level of customization for each rider. All UGCs can be shared online, to let friends and the community race with them.

Reaching the top in RIDE 4 is not an easy journey, the competition gets tougher thanks to the proprietary technology A.N.N.A., an acronym for Artificial Neural Network Agent, a revolutionary Artificial Intelligence based on neural networks that enables an incredible level of challenge for players, with cleverer and faster opponents.

The Multiplayer mode now features dedicated servers that make the gameplay incredibly smooth and gratifying, to let players focusing on what really matters: victory!

Yamaha Motor, Milestone’s main partner for RIDE4, is an iconic and historical motorcycle brand with great heritage and history of glory in competition; its key values – innovation, excitement, confidence, emotion and close ties with customers – mirror perfectly Milestone’s vision in building RIDE 4, where players from all over the world will experience authentic and breathtaking competitions.

Paolo Pavesio, Marketing and Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe commented: “racing and adrenaline have been part of the Yamaha DNA since our foundation 65 years ago. This is why it has been almost natural to partner with Milestone, one of the biggest names in the global motorcycling gaming industry. We strive to give excitement and emotion to our customers and to all motorcycle lovers, always staying close to what “revs” them inside. With Milestone and RIDE4 we also innovate our approach, reaching out to new fans that have a shared passion for motorcycles, be that in the virtual or the physical world. The love is one and we welcome these riders to our family. Being among the pioneers in the rising eSports world we bring our involvement in gaming to the next level with RIDE4 and the variety of unique activities planned on and off-line for the following year.”

Milestone also partnered with Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire and rubber company, in RIDE 4. “As a global mobility leader with a large portfolio of premium products and solutions including premium motorcycle tyres, we saw fit to make our debut in the virtual world by partnering with Milestone, a proven leader in two wheel simulation games” – commented Nico Thuy, Head of Motorcycle Business at Bridgestone EMIA. “We are always looking for fresh ways to engage our customers and interact with the riding community, while also showcasing the quality of our products. Being present in RIDE 4 represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to do just that”.

RIDE 4 will be released today, October 8th, 2020 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC/STEAM.”