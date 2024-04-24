The Big Picture Well Go USA's movie Ride combines neo-western and thriller elements, and it premieres on June 14.

The trailer reveals bull riding as crucial to the story, showing its importance and training.

Characters' ethical dilemmas in delving into crime to save a dying child will add depth and intrigue.

If you're on the lookout for neo-western and thriller movies that are coming down the line, you'll be happy to know that studio Well Go USA is bringing a combination of both to the silver screen with their new movie Ride. The story centers around a retired bull rider who teams up with his estranged son in order to come up with $160,000 to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for Ride, ahead of its theatrical premiere on June 14.

The trailer for Ride follows Peter (Jake Allyn), a young man recently released from prison, and living with his father (Forrie J. Smith), a retired bull rider struggling to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment. He works with Peter on the art of bull riding — that is to say, staying on top of an angry bull for eight seconds. Short in theory, a lifetime in the moment. The official synopsis of the movie also indicates that the two of them embark on a heist to come up with the cash, which risks putting them on the wrong side of the law. As the sherriff draws closer to solving the case, everything the two have worked for is at risk of crashing down if they realize just how close to home the answer lies.

Who's The Team Behind 'Ride?'

Ride marks the directorial debut of Jake Allyn, who previously appeared in The Quad, Mayans M.C. and Prime Video's The Baxters. Allyn also previously penned the script of titles like No Man's Land and ExPatriot. In Ride, the actor-turned director co-writes the script with Josh Plasse (The Resurrection of Charles Manson).

Allyn and Plasse star themselves in the movie along with C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team), Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House), Patrick Murney (Mare of Easttown), Scott Reeves (Nashville), Zia Carlock (Trinket Box), Forrie J. Smith (Yellowstone) and former American Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth.

Ride premieres in theaters on June 14. You can watch our exclusive trailer below: