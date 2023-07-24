Get ready to rev your engines - Ride With Norman Reedus has not only announced the premiere date for its sixth season but has also revealed a trailer that sees The Walking Dead star zooming around with some of his most famous besties. Audiences can tune in for the ride of a lifetime when the series speeds back onto AMC and AMC+ on September 10. If you’re a dedicated Norman Reedus fan, that date may ring a bell as it also serves as the premiere of The Boondock Saints star’s spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. It’s double the Reedus on Sunday night with the highly-anticipated Daryl Dixon off-shoot airing first before the actor takes to the roads with his number one love - motorcycles.

Today’s trailer gets the wheels spinning as Reedus sets out to burn rubber with friends including John Wick star Keanu Reeves, Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville, Lost actor Josh Holloway, and photographer and auto enthusiast, Adri Law. From red rocked buttes to canyons carved deep into the Earth, there’s nowhere that the Gossip star won’t take his friends on their next high-speed journey. Along with motorcycles, the trailer also teases that the gang will have some fun in the sun while cruising around the water in jet skis with more thrills waiting around every corner.

It’s a terrific year to be Reedus as, not only is his reality show coming back for a sixth installment, but his The Walking Dead character, Daryl Dixon will soon be receiving a highly-anticipated spin-off. After the original series bowed out last year following a successful 11 Season run, it was announced that a handful of fan-favorite characters would be striking out on their own with the next chapters of their stories. This summer saw the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City which focuses on Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie. With The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as the next series set to premiere, audiences are also looking forward to the arrival of the Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira) spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Image via AMC

Who’s Behind Ride with Norman Reedus?

Along with starring, Reedus also serves as an executive producer alongside Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, and Anneka Jones with Left/Right (This American Life) producing. Over the last five seasons, a slew of notable names including Morgan, Peter Fonda, Dave Chappelle, Steven Yeun, Melissa McBride, Sean Patrick Flannery, Michael Rooker, and Josh Brolin have joined the Sky star on his journeys with Season 6 gearing up to be no different.

Check out the trailer for the latest season of Ride with Norman Reedus below.