Ubisoft has announced the dates for the Riders Republic closed beta. The beta will begin on August 23 and will run till August 25. It is not a traditional open beta and will be available to only those who have registered for it. Although Ubisoft hasn't detailed how many participants it will host for the beta, you can still sign up for it as the registration hasn't closed yet.

Ubisoft also shared some more details regarding the beta and what players can expect. The beta will be under a strict non-disclosure agreement. No one can share or stream any content from the beta. It will be a "work in progress" version of the game and any progression you make will not carry over to the final game. If you're a Ubisoft+ member, your beta access is guaranteed.

Image via Ubisoft

RELATED: ‘Riders Republic,’ Ubisoft’s Extreme Sports Game, Has Release Date Delayed

Once registered, an invitation will be sent via e-mail. Once you accept the invitation and redeem the code, you will be able to download the beta. The file size is accepted to be around 19-22 GB depending on the platform. You can preload the beta before it starts on August 21, so you don't miss any extreme sports action. Ubisoft recently delayed Riders Republic by a month in order to ensure a smooth launch — but if you can't wait for the release, you can sign up and get an early hands-on.

​​​​​​The beta will be available on all current and next-gen consoles and PC. You can register and change your platform anytime. The beta will begin on August 23 at 7 a.m. UTC and will end on August 25 at 4 p.m. UTC. Riders Republic will launch on October 28 and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the announcement trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Siege of Paris DLC Release Date Announced

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Suicide Squad’ Credits Scene Teases the Future of the DCEU If you were confused by the stinger in ‘The Suicide Squad’, here’s what it means.

Read Next