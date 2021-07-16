The ultimate sports thriller has sadly been pushed back to a later date, as Ubisoft has just announced that Riders Republic will not launch on its previous release date, September 2, 2021. This game is a spiritual successor to Ubisoft Annecy's previous game, Steep, but is even crazier, as it features all different types of sports, like biking, skiing, snowboarding, and even wingsuits! The game also has mega races with up to 64 players.

Ubisoft announced this game last year in their digital E3 showcase, Ubisoft Forward. They've also shared an extended gameplay reveal and the game looks pretty wild. Riders Republic is now scheduled to launch on October 28, 2021. Luckily, it is not a long wait, having been delayed by just one month.

The delay was made official by Ubisoft in a blog post.

To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback. We’ll have more to share soon, so stay tuned!

If you wish to try Riders Republic before launch, you can register for the beta. Ubisoft has promised an open beta before the game launches, so you can try the game even if you haven't pre-ordered it. With a new release date, we hope Ubisoft can deliver an even crazier experience. Riders Republic launches on October 22 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

