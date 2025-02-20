The term "tropes" generally refers to specific events, or common shared factors that can be found across a wide variety of media and genres, all of which are very similar in execution. They're usually implemented for two main reasons– one, because it's more entertaining to include them, and two, because deviating from the norm might actually have disastrous consequences, and would tamper with what people come to expect from films, and not in a good way.

These tropes happen in pretty much every single movie, but that doesn't stop them from being used. Very few filmmakers step back for a moment and decide to scrap some of the most classic conventions of cinema. That's because these tropes work, and though audiences might acknowledge them as clichés, that doesn't stop them from appreciating them a little bit on the inside.

1 No One Goes to Therapy

Therapy would help solve so many conflicts.

Image via Netflix

Therapy or counseling can be a lifeline for many, and can work wonders on the human psyche, allowing people to open up about their personal problems to someone who will listen and give them strategies on how to work through it. So it's honestly kind of a shocker that people in movies don't make more use of it. Sure, if the movie is directly related to depression or other mental health conditions, or in certain drama films like Non Negotiable, it's to be expected that there will be some counseling, but there are other movies where therapy would absolutely be warranted, yet is nowhere to be found.

Take action or horror movies, for example. The surviving characters have just witnessed some truly horrific events, ones that, in the real world, would often scar a person in unimaginable ways. Yet, somehow, these characters always come out with their psyches completely intact and seem to be able to quickly forget about the whole thing. Or how about in romantic comedies? Couples' therapy would probably fix the entire plot of the movie, if it's about a turbulent relationship. There's honestly nothing wrong with seeking help, but it would make the movie a bit less interesting, wouldn't it? No one really wants to watch an action movie where the tough guy at his heart has to spend 30 minutes on the couch at the end talking about all the people he's killed.