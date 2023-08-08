The Big Picture Ridley Scott regrets having to choose between directing Alien: Covenant and Blade Runner 2049 due to scheduling conflicts.

Scott decided to pursue Alien: Covenant, which delves into the backstory of the Engineers and introduces the terrifying Xenomorph.

While Scott remained as executive producer for Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve was chosen to direct, focusing on K's search for the ability of replicants to reproduce. Scott's next project is a Napoleon film, premiering on November 22.

There's no denying the influence Ridley Scott has had in blockbuster filmmaking. The director is behind some of the biggest franchises in the world, including Alien and Blade Runner. But Scott wishes he never had to choose between two of his biggest creations, as scheduling conflicts didn't allow him to work on both franchises at the same time. During a recent interview with Empire (via Variety), Scott said he wished he didn't have to make a final decision between Alien: Covenant and Blade Runner 2049. The schedule surrounding the production of both projects forced him to direct only one of them, leaving the studio to find a replacement for the other one.

Scott eventually decided to pursue the development of Alien: Covenant, the sequel that followed the narrative established in Prometheus. Michael Fassbender returned to star as David, an android eager to learn more about what it means to be human, as well as the backstory of the mysterious alien race known merely as the Engineers. David's research would lead him to a place he didn't want to find, with the powerful extraterrestrial beings not caring about his work in the least. Nevertheless, the adventure led to the creation of the Xenomoprh, the terrifying beast seen in the original movies.

While Scott remained on the project as an executive producer, Warner Bros. selected Denis Vielleneuve to direct Blade Runner 2049. In the highly anticipated sequel, K (Ryan Gosling) is looking for Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) after he learns that it's possible for replicants to reproduce. Since the reveal of this information to the public would inevitably ensue a war between the people and the machines they created, the controversy must be kept quiet. K's quest would eventually lead him to Niander Wallace (Jared Leto), the CEO of the company in charge of the production of replicants.

What's Next for Ridley Scott?

Even if he didn't get to direct Blade Runner 2049, Ridley Scott still managed to bring his won vision to the table when making Alien: Covenant. Looking towards the future, the acclaimed filmmaker still has plenty of stories to tell, with his upcoming Napoleon film set to take audiences through the journey of one of the most resourceful military strategists the world has ever seen. Joaquin Phoenix will star as the titular protagonist, while Vanessa Kirby will play the role of his wife, Empress Joséphine. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on November 22.

