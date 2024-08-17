The Big Picture Ridley Scott was not the first choice to direct Alien, but his vision impressed the studio and led to a groundbreaking sci-fi horror film.

20th Century Fox considered directors Robert Altman, Robert Aldrich, Peter Yates, and Jack Clayton before asking Scott to helm Alien.

Scott's directing style, attention to detail, and use of practical effects made Alien one of the scariest and most realistic sci-fi films of all time.

In the age of streaming, it seems like there’s more sci-fi to consume than ever before. But perhaps nothing can compare to the 1970s and '80s when the genre boomed and birthed its most influential titles. From Star Wars to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, there was no shortage of epic, extraterrestrial operas. While there are plenty of outstanding titles from the era, one that stands out is, of course, Ridley Scott’s seminal classic, Alien. The picture shocked and horrified audiences when it hit theaters in 1979 and kicked off an epic franchise. Almost 50 years later, audiences are gearing up to head back to the place where no one can hear them scream with Alien: Romulus. Directed by Fede Álvarez, the highly-anticipated sequel brings Alien’s original director back as an executive producer. Indeed, it’s a full-circle moment for the creative. However, Scott wasn’t always first on 20th Century Fox’s list to lead the original film. In fact, though the director is undoubtedly responsible for the movie’s effective horror, he wasn’t considered for quite some time.

Numerous Directors Were Considered for ‘Alien’ Before Ridley Scott

There are many behind-the-scenes Hollywood stories about iconic creatives who were not initially front-runners for their various roles. However, Ridley Scott claims he was quite low down on the list when it came to potential bosses for Alien. News18 quotes the director: “I wasn’t first choice, I was fifth choice to direct Alien.” This was no exaggeration either. Though he would go on to direct classics such as Thelma & Louise and Blade Runner, Scott had only helmed one feature film at that point, The Duellists.

Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that 20th Century Fox first considered Robert Altman for the job, but, as Scott colorfully put it (per News18) “But if you’re stupid enough to ask Altman to direct a science fiction… He just said, ‘What? You’re kidding me? Give me a break. Are you out of your mind?” Per Indiewire, Robert Aldrich, Peter Yates, and Jack Clayton were the next contenders. Aldrich, known for his work on the horror classic, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, very nearly got the job, but it became apparent that he didn’t care for the material and was treating the film as a “job-for-hire.” According to Indiewire, when asked about the facehugger's design, Adrich replied, “We’ll put some entrails on the guy’s face. It’s not as if anyone’s going to remember that critter once they’ve left the theater.” Directors not taking the material seriously became a frequent issue for the studio, which led to many of their dismissals. But then Alien’s producers, Walter Hill and David Gier saw The Duellists. Impressed by the work, they met with Scott and were immediately attracted to his vision. Choosing Scott proved to be wise, as he set out to craft a sci-fi film like never before.

Ridley Scott Put Together an Impressive Cast for ‘Alien’

The process of filmmaking varies from director to director, and in the case of Alien, Ridley Scott was all in. Per Indiewire, Scott created storyboards and designs that impressed Fox executives so much that they agreed to double the film’s budget so that the director could execute his vision. Hitting the ground running, Scott went above and beyond to cast his film. Indeed, Alien has an impressive roster in the way of performers, from Harry Dean Stanton and John Hurt to Tom Skerritt (who only signed on once Scott had officially been hired as director). But, of course, if there’s one, singular stand out among Alien’s dynamic cast, it’s Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley. While Indiewire says several actresses were considered for the role, including Veronica Cartwright (who ended up in the role of Lambert) and soon-to-be Hollywood royalty, Meryl Streep, Weaver made quite an impression on the sophomore director.

Scott told The Los Angeles Times, “I found Sigourney by word of mouth. Somebody had been told that Siourney was on an off-Broadway stage doing something, that I should meet. And I did.” Scott was immediately impressed with Weaver, explaining “[…] she was perfect. In terms of scale, size, intelligence, her acting is just fantastic. And so it was made for her, really.” With Scott satisfied with his cast, production loomed, and the director proved to his players firsthand that, on set, no one would hear them scream.

Ridley Scott’s Directing Style Made ‘Alien’ One of the Scariest Movies of All Time

Alien remains one of the scariest films ever conceived, and that is in large part due to Scott’s on-set directing. American Cinematographer recounts, that Scott worked closely with his design team to create a realistic and sweeping set. The Nostromo was indeed one of the most technically complex sets ever created at the time with the film’s Production Designer, Michael Seymour, theorizing it to be the most detailed and authentic science fiction set of its day. The practicality of the setting serves to make the unbelievable uncomfortably realistic. Co-Art Director, Les Dilley, said “We must have spent thousands of pounds on scrap from old jet aircraft engines particularly. And it’s paid off handsomely.” But the team still had to fill the sweeping environment with frightening effects. Scott and his special effects team created technological breakthroughs. Among them was the infamous chestburster. Achieved through clever puppeteering, Scott wanted to ensure the sequence felt genuine, even for the actors. He told the LA Times that they had multiple cameras on set because they could only shoot it once, saying, “once I blew blood all over that set, there was no cleaning it up.”

The puppet and effect itself were kept hidden from the actors, as Scott explains: “I kept it very much from the actors and I kept the actual little creature, whatever that would be, from the actors. I never wanted them to see it. Remember there was no digital effects in those days at all. I’m going to somehow bring that creature out of his chest.” The element of surprise indeed worked with director, and horror genius, himself, Stanley Kubrick, approaching Scott to find out how it was accomplished. Far Out Magazine says that Scott kept the Xenomorph itself hidden from the actors until its revelation was absolutely necessary. The practice may seem odd in the grand scheme of movie making, but it’s the pure terror of the characters the audience connects with that sells the horror of the film.

Alien truly remains one of the greatest sci-fi accomplishments of all time, and it owes its longevity to director Ridley Scott. Despite having been the studio's fifth choice to take the lead, Scott impressed at every stage of production and wowed both the studio and the entire creative team. His approach not only birthed a fantastic film but has ensured it will continue to scare audiences for generations to come.

Alien is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

