The success of Gladiator II, although still in its early stages, has boosted the careers of everyone involved. Some of them, like director Ridley Scott and star Denzel Washington, have been working for decades. But despite their significant achievements, Gladiator II is among their biggest hits. In fact, for Washington, it’s his biggest hit ever, having recently overtaken American Gangster at the global box office. Incidentally, that film was directed by Scott as well. Having begun his career in the 1970s, the 86-year-old Scott is now firmly among the highest-grossing filmmakers in the history of the medium. And Gladiator II has only pushed him further up the rankings.

With $111 million domestically and $208 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II has grossed a combined total of $320 million worldwide so far. The movie’s cumulative earnings have pushed Scott’s career box office past the $4.9 billion mark worldwide. In doing so, Scott has overtaken director Tim Burton in the all-time rankings, and is now the 9th-highest grossing filmmaker in history. Burton, who recently delivered Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — one of his biggest hits — now stands at number 10. His movies have grossed $4.8 billion worldwide.

Scott now trails Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Michael Bay, Peter Jackson, the Russo brothers, James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. Spielberg is the only filmmaker whose films have generated more than $10 billion worldwide. He has also made more movies than any other director in the top 10. Scott’s highest-grossing hit remains The Martian, which made nearly $650 million worldwide in 2015, in addition to earning a Best Picture nod at the Oscars.

'Gladiator II' Is Poised to Become One of Ridley Scott's Five Biggest Films

Ridley Scott's second-biggest hit is the original Gladiator, which earned over $460 million globally, and won the Best Picture Academy Award. Gladiator is followed by Prometheus ($402 million worldwide), Hannibal ($350 million worldwide), and Robin Hood ($322 million worldwide). At the rate it’s going, Gladiator II has every chance of overtaking the original globally, and will pass Robin Hood as early as today. Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews. It appears to have settled at a “fresh” 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and displayed a splendid performance in its second weekend of release recently.

Starring Paul Mescal in the central role, the movie also features Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, and Joseph Quinn. Gladiator II is in theaters now.

