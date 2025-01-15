The Bee Gees biopic is long overdue and stuck in the development phase, but fans found a silver lining when it was announced last year, Ridley Scott will be directing the biopic titled, You Should Be Dancing, after all. This won’t be his first rodeo as the fame director tried to make a movie about the trio of brothers back in the 70s as well. Nonetheless, he has his idea charted out and is ready to film it sometime later this year. In a recent interview with GQ he revealed how he came close to walking out of the project.

“The deal—the studio changed the goalposts,” he hints at the issue. “I said, ‘You can’t do that.’ They insisted. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to warn you, I will walk, because I will go on to the next movie.’ They didn’t believe me, and I did,” Scott told the outlet also underlining his work ethic. The director signals that these issues should subside by the time he plans to shoot but for now he has it on the back burner as he plans to shoot two movies this year.

“I was being asked to go too far. And I said, ‘No. Next!’ They didn’t like my deal. So I said, I’ll move on. I’m expensive, but I’m fucking good.”

What’s Riddley’s The Bee Gees’ Biopic About?

“I liked the working-class side of the Bee Gees,” the director explained. The movie about the disco icons, Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb is described as a musical biopic, which will be executive produced by Barry, the last surviving brother, whom Scott had a meeting with. The genre departs heavily from the director’s filmography, which consists of historical epics, post-apocalyptical stories or science fiction horror, however, Scott hints he has figured the core of the story, “It’s all about competition with brothers… And then they lose Andy—Andy OD’d at 30…. It’s more about the gift than the luck, right?… It’s a fantastic story.”

While the 87-year-old filmmaker usually films one movie a year 2025 will be different, “We might do two movies,” he revealed. The director has plans to shoot post-apocalyptic survival story, The Dog Stars, followed by a Bee Gees biopic, You Should Be Dancing. “One in April and start the next one in September.” Scott had quite a year starting with Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix, which wasn’t favored by his fans and then Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal, Danzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and more, which is garnering praises all around.

No release date for You Should Be Dancing has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.