Ridley Scott is regarded as one of the infamous greats in the film industry. Many people may know him for directing Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982), and Gladiator (1997), which are just a few of the most successful projects under his name. Fans can also see his recent film, Gladiator II, in cinemas starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington. But much like any other filmmaker, Scott had to start somewhere — and his start can be traced back to 1965 when he made his first-ever short film, Boy and Bicycle.

Before Dominating Sci-Fi and Action Genres, Ridley Scott Started With Short Films

If one dives into Scott’s long and impressive filmography, one genre stands out — science fiction. He has long been a force in the sci-fi world, and fans can see just how passionate he is about creating new worlds and shaping characters. In a 2012 interview with FirstShowing.net, Scott mentions how this genre gives filmmakers “a chance to explore the technological elements of filmmaking and push them in a sense.” Before his career took off, the now-award-winning filmmaker started his journey in university. Thanks to this experience, Scott learned many things about the world of film, leading him to make his first short film entitled Boy and Bicycle.

Boy and Bicycle is regarded as Scott’s first film project, where he served as the director, writer, and producer. The project is shot on film in black and white and has a petite running time of less than 30 minutes. The short film was done while Scott was still an undergrad at the Royal College of Art. It’s a lovely history under Scott’s name, and what makes it even more sentimental is that Boy and Bicycle stars Tony Scott, his younger brother, who also happens to be an established filmmaker.

‘Boy and Bicycle’ Follows a Truant Teenager Roaming Around Town