Sir Ridley Scott has been making movies at a very high level for almost 50 years. His uncanny ability to deliver unforgettable characters within his films and the source material he draws from is second to none. Scott has framed some of cinema's most dramatic moments, including epic scenes in masterpieces like Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator. But he is so prolific that there are a myriad of other characters that deserve our attention.

What has made Scott so prolific and able to endure for so long is how he paints such a beautiful picture and delivers top-notch backdrops for his well-written players to carry out their story arcs. Audiences associate Scott most heavily with the science fiction genre and gritty, tough-as-nails characters like Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in the Alien movies and Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) in Blade Runner, and rightfully so. But Scott has proven to develop breathtaking roles in genres across the board. Let's take a look at the best 10 characters in his movies.

10 Napoleon

'Napoleon' (2023)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix worked together before Napoleon almost 25 years ago when they collaborated on Gladiator in 2000. Getting Phoenix to play the part of the misguided French ruler was a bit of a coup, as the actor is hitting the zenith of his popularity after his Oscar-winning turn as Joker and another spellbinding performance in Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid. Not that Joaquin was doing Ridley any favors, as the decorated filmmaker has been making great films for as long as his leading man has been alive.

Napoleon is an outlier for both, as neither is known for historical biopics. One of the things that makes Scott such an effective auteur is that he always leans on whatever it is that his actors do well; he never forces anything. And with such a well-known real-life figure, he needed to allow Phoenix to play the mercurial tyrant uniquely. Scott captures Napoleon's thousand-mile stare and detached sensibilities with tremendous vision and aplomb. Letting the insecurity of the diminutive dictator be the impetus for his often bizarre behavior was essential.

9 Dr. Elizabeth Shaw

'Prometheus' (2012)

Image via 20th Century Studios

When Ridley Scott decided he had enough of mediocre sequels and crossovers based on his legendary Xenomorph, he needed to insert another Ellen Ripley-like character into the fold. Lo and behold, fans got the terrific Swedish-born actor Noomi Rapace in the role of Dr. Elizabeth Shaw in 2012's masterpiece Prometheus.

It may be blasphemous to call Shaw a Ripley 2.0, but she sure did bring a lot of the same physicality and drama to the part. Ripley is a stud who can never be supplanted, but Rapace gets extra points for reminding audiences of one of the most kick-ass female action heroes of all time.

When Shaw wasn't being screwed over by the scoundrel droid, David, she was asserting herself among a group of fellow scientists who saw her as little more than a religious zealot. Shaw is the most grounded of the entire Prometheus crew, and while her research may have been disproven by the Engineers, she never backed down. The scene where she performs surgery on herself to get rid of the alien embryo growing inside her is pure badassery. Sadly, Prometheus doesn't have the best reputation after all these years, but everyone can at least agree that Rapace delivers a muscular tour-de-force that ranks among the franchise's best.

8 Rick Deckard

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Blade Runner revolutionized the hard sci-fi genre in 1982. Scott's utilization of darkness, rain, and a gritty dystopian future world was unlike anything we had seen before on film. It was a precursor to many of the sentient android entries that we are seeing today, like The Creator, Ex Machina, and even the Terminator movies. Harrison Ford was coming off huge hits, including Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, and his character, Detective Rick Deckhard, is the perfect role for the energy and physicality that the legendary actor brings to many of his best roles.

Deckard's journey to find and eliminate several rogue AI droids called replicants takes the audience to the darkest and most disturbing corners of a crowded, overpopulated futuristic Los Angeles. Sean Young co-stars as the attractive replicant Rachael, whom Deckard's character falls in love with. Blade Runner is viewed by most as one of the biggest game changers in the genre and is a terrific adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

7 Mark Watney

'The Martian' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott stuck with what he does best when he voyaged to Mars with Matt Damon in 2015's The Martian. Damon is a botanist and part of a crew that includes Jessica Chastain, Michael Peña, and Kate Mara. They are taking samples when a severe storm sweeps through, forcing the team to go off-world. The only problem is that they believe that Mark Watney is dead and leave without him. Watney is still very much alive and, now, the only man on the Red Planet, a de-facto Martian.

Damon has never been better than he is in The Martian, as the highly intelligent scientist who must figure out how to survive on the barren planet. His playful take on a man marooned and likely to end up dead is some of the actor's finest work. An idle mind is the devil's workshop, and Watney comes up with all kinds of ways to keep himself;f occupied while the team at NASA works to bring him home. The Martian is surprisingly accurate and funny, largely thanks to Damon's irresistible charm in the part.

6 Louise Sawyer

'Thelma & Louise' (1991)

Image via MGM-Pathé Communications

How many times have you been driving with a friend and clutched hands, like the seminal moment in Thelma & Louise, and pretended to be as close as Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon)? Thelma & Louise is a defining classic of the 1990s. The idea of a buddy girl trip movie had never been explored the way Scott did it. Aside from the brilliant direction, it is the performance of the two leads, particularly Sarandon, that elevates the film to iconic status.

The role of Louise was always going to call for a strong and straight-shooting actor who always spoke her mind, and Sarandon proved that she was the only choice for the part. Sarandon is strong but relatable, stern but sympathetic, delivering the kind of bold performance that is so rarely seen in cinema. The fact that she and Davis are such a pleasure to watch together is just the cherry on top of an Oscar-caliber performance by Sarandon.

5 David

'Prometheus' (2012)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott has carved out a niche in sci-fi by developing fascinating droids. Michael Fassbender continues the legacy established by Ian Holm in the original Alien and Rutger Hauer's brilliant turn as Roy Batty in Blade Runner, as a mischievous AI servant who doesn't always do as he is told. The German-Irish actor proved he more than belongs in this group as the eerily detached David.

Fassbender's take on the droid David was so stellar that he made an encore in Alien: Covenant. The actor commented on why he believes the role stood out in an interview with Entertainment Weekly," "David is so curious. The interesting thing about playing him in Prometheus was the ego and sense of vanity and pride, and that was kind of fun to play with." Scott has always worked within the gray area of AI and full sentience, and Fassbender nails the ambiguity of a robot that is developing human emotions.

4 Commodus

'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The delicate balance that Joaquin Phoenix strikes as the devilishly troubled Emporer Commodus in Gladiator is some of his finest work. There is so much more to playing a successful movie villain than just being twisted and immoral. The vulnerability that the Oscar winner delivers as the overlooked and power-hungry heir to the throne of the Roman Empire makes him far more nuanced and believable in the role.

Russell Crowe earned himself an Oscar for Best Actor and is the unquestioned star of Gladiator, but audiences shouldn't sleep on the work that Phoenix did in the epic movie. The fact that Ridley Scott entrusted such a pivotal role to a young actor speaks volumes about his talent. Phoenix delivers a fascinating and layered performance as Commodus, seamlessly blending vulnerability and pathos with hubris and nearly stealing the whole thing from under Russell's nose.

3 Roy Batty

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros.

Blade Runner is the defining hard sci-fi movie of the 1980s for many reasons, including its memorable and riveting characters. Rutger Hauer's portrayal of Roy Batty, the leader of a group of rogue replicants who are fighting to live beyond their life cycle, is absolutely haunting, especially because he is a villain with a valid point. Similar to the way Ash struggled to maintain a balance between his AI programming and the desire to become more human, Batty raises the stakes, becoming a droid who is both intelligent and physically imposing.

The final sequence in the film, when Batty battles with Rick Deckard to escape capture, is one of the most memorable scenes in any Ridley Scott film. Hauer, with his closely cropped white hair and painted face, has one of the iciest glares in the history of modern cinema. Batty also has a polecat swagger and confidence that makes his presence on screen that much more intimidating. Hauer was an intense performer whose filmography is impressive, but Roy Batty is the role that most will always associate with the late actor.

2 Ellen Ripley

'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ellen Ripley redefined the female hero role. No one had ever seen a woman kick so much ass in space as she does when she becomes the last survivor on the cargo ship Nostromo. After the Xenomorph picks off the entire crew one by one, Sigourney Weaver goes toe-to-toe with it in a scene that completely changes how audiences view the genre. The tagline for the film says it all, "In space, no one can hear you scream."

The fact that it was Ellen Ripley who made it out alive was a masterstroke by Scott and a huge victory for women in film. Weaver deserves credit for creating a character forced to become more than she thought she could be. And it's not by chance that she is the lone survivor of the mission. Her combination of smarts and strength are what keep her alive long enough to get the better of an alien that had made quick work of her crew mates.

1 Maximus Decimus Meridius

'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

Even 24 years after its release, Gladiator remains one of the defining movies of the 21st century. A lot of that is due to the tour de force performance by its lead, Russel Crowe. The general who became a slave and then rose to become the greatest warrior in Rome, Maximus Decimus Meridius is what every great hero should be, and his journey is in a class by itself.

Why is Maximus the best Ridley Scott character? Because Crowe plays him with a taut blend of rugged fierceness and loyalty with just the right amount of vulnerability. He is driven by revenge over the deaths of his wife and child, and the audience never loses sight of what drives our protagonist. The juxtaposition of the good-versus-evil is so stark and well-delivered that it was kind of a no-brainer that everyone's favorite Roman gladiator would sit atop the rankings.

