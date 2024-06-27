The Big Picture Ridley Scott is set to direct a film adaptation of Cirque du Soleil's O.

Susan Levison has been hired to supervise Cirque du Soleil's film and TV division.

Cirque du Soleil aims to bring more stories to film and TV with help from Scott and Levison.

Ridley Scott has found his next project, and it might not be the one people are expecting. According to Deadline, the acclaimed filmmaker will dive deep into the world of O, the show created by Cirque du Soleil. The live entertainment company is looking to take their trademark storytelling style to both film and television, in a new initiative that will bring audiences from all over the world closer to the magic of their spectacular shows. O is a lovely story inspired by water itself, with the performers paying tribute to the purity and versatility of the element by performing astonishing stunts over a giant water tank at the Bellagio resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Susan Levison, who used to work as an executive at CBS and WWE Studios, has been hired to supervise the division that will translate Cirque du Soleil's story from live shows into film and television series. O has been the only project announced so far, but Cirque de Soleil has been producing stories since almost three decades ago. There's plenty of material to choose from, as the company takes a major step in their modern history. Cirque du Soleil has also produced shows based on the music of The Beatles and Michael Jackson.

Ridley Scott has kept himself busy with a wide variety of projects at this stage of his career. The filmmaker recently worked on Napoleon, the impressive blockbuster starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular historical figure. And before that, Scott enchanted the world with the drama, twists and turns of House of Gucci. The director hasn't taken a break in years. His next project will be Gladiator II, the sequel to one of the most beloved films of his career. With Ridley Scott attached to the development of the movie based around O, Cirque du Soleil has the potential to deliver a project that won't be forgotten any time soon.

The Magic of Cirque du Soleil

Close

Cirque du Soleil bases their entire brand around their successful acrobatic shows taking place around the entire planet. Some of the productions have established residencies, such as O, while others go on tour across a wide number of nations. The company has ventured into film and television adaptations before, including Nouvelle Expérience and Quidam. But those titles were released decades ago, and Cirque du Soleil is ready to bring the power of their stories to the screen in a new age, with the help of Ridley Scott and Susan Levison.

A release date hasn't been set for the movie based on Cirque du Soleil's O. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.