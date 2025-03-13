Dope Thief, the new series from director Ridley Scott, is set to premiere tomorrow, and early reviews for the series are already painting it as one of the strongest shows of the year thus far. Scott serves as a director on Dope Thief, the upcoming crime drama series starring Brian Tyree Henry (Transformers One) opposite Wagner Moura (Civil War). The show will debut its first two episodes tomorrow on Apple TV+, but it has earned an 88% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a much higher score than Gladiator 2’s 71% rating on the aggregate site. The series follows long-time friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob a house, but end up entrenched in a narcotics' conspiracy that spans the entire East Coast.

Dope Thief is based on the book of the same name by Dennis Tafoya, and the series was written and created for television by legendary scribe Peter Craig. If you’ve been to a blockbuster over the last few years, chances are you’ve seen a film that was written by Craig. He most recently penned the script for Gladiator 2, which came two years after he served as the scribe for Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise-led aviator thriller that earned a spot as one of the best legacy sequels ever made. Craig is also famous for his work on The Batman, which introduced the world to Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, and he wrote the script for Bad Boys for Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. He made his screenwriting debut in 2010 on The Town, the classic crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner.

