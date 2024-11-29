Ridley Scott’s knack for crafting epic, visually stunning films has made him a celebrated filmmaker with hits like Gladiator and The Martian. But not every sword-and-sandal spectacle hits the mark, and Scott’s 2014 biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings proved to be one of his most critically revilved projects. However, for those keen to see what went wrong, the divisive big-budget production is heading to Tubi, where fans can stream it for free starting December 1.

Exodus: Gods and Kings re-imagines the biblical tale of Moses (Christian Bale) leading the Israelites out of Egypt and away from the oppressive rule of Pharaoh Ramses (Joel Edgerton). But while that sounds enticing, the movie failed to hit with critics or audiences. Although it was filmed with gorgeous visuals, including a seriously impressive recreation of the Ten Plagues and the parting of the Red Sea. But with.a reported production budget of $140 million, the $268 million worldwide that it grossed was seriously disappointing.

How Bad is 'Exodus: Gods and Kings'?

The movie holds a poor 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with criticism over the narrative approach, pacing and "whitewashed" casting of the lead actors. Collider's review of the movie didn't hold back in its criticism, pointing out the lack of care taken with the film, adding that "religion and history are meaningless" in the movie unless it comes with action set pieces:

"A long sermon or a dry history lesson would be preferable to Exodus because at least the speaker presumably cares about the context. Does it really matter how high the waves were when God parted the Red Sea? Does watching eight hundred chariots fall off the side of a mountain qualify as anything more than an unintentionally comic tribute to Ramses' stunningly incompetent leadership? I understand that some people go to the movies for mindless entertainment, but this story comes with weight, and Scott doesn't want to do the heavy lifting. He wants an excuse to make Gladiator again where the wise, handsome general gets revenge by rallying slaves to his cause. Religion and history are meaningless in Exodus: Gods and Kings as is everything else that doesn't involve the swinging of a sword, the clash of a chariot, the burning of a city, or the parting of a sea."

Exodus: Gods and Kings will arrives on Tubi on December 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Ridley Scott.