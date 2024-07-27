The Big Picture Proximo's character arc in Gladiator was rewritten after Oliver Reed's death.

With Gladiator II hitting theaters later this year, it’s a good time to revisit the iconic historical epic, Gladiator. Ridley Scott's Best Picture winner of the year 2000 is an all-time cinematic classic. However, the production of the original film faced many challenges, including the tragic passing of actor Oliver Reed, who portrayed Proximo in the film. Reed passed away in 1999 during the middle of filming while he was out drinking at a local pub. Reed's sudden death caused significant changes during production, resulting in a completely different character arc for Proximo than what was originally envisioned. Let's take a deep dive into how Proximo's character arc was rewritten for Gladiator.

Oliver Reed's Passing Impacted 'Gladiator's Ending

Even though Reed passed away before he had finished filming, Scott and his production crew were able to satisfyingly complete Proximo's character arc using a mixture of digital effects, body doubles, and editing techniques. As the director told Variety in a May 2020 retrospective on the feature, "We managed to finish off what was required from Oliver, stealing digital images of his face and attaching them to an appropriate body."

The ending of Gladiator was a tough one to get right. At one point, Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) was going to take his vengeance and survive, moving on with his life after killing Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). During an interview with Empire, Crowe revealed that Maximus was originally going to live. Both Crowe and filmmaker Ridley Scott ultimately decided that Maximus' character needed to die after taking his vengeance, later returning to his slain family in the afterlife, fulfilling his purpose. However, the ending epilogue featuring the character of Juba (Djimon Hounsou) burying the figurines of Maximus' family in the Colosseum was also a last-minute creation that was filmed as a result of Reed's passing.

The ending scene with Juba was never written. As Hounsou said in a January 2022 interview with GQ, "The majority of the production was not aware of what we were making, what we were doing, particularly in regards to that scene because that scene was not written." Hounsou continued on his late costar, "We didn't know how we were going to finish the film because, towards the end of filming, we had lost one important character in the making of Gladiator – and that was Oliver Reed. That shifted everything and that changed everything." Juba shot the unscripted scene with a skeleton crew late in production, recalling it as a "beautiful" experience.

Oliver Reed's Death Altered Proximo's Character Arc

In Gladiator, Reed's Antonius Proximo is a gladiator-turned-slaver, who deals in gladiators. He previously won his freedom and was awarded a Roman rudis [a wooden sword of freedom] by Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). That eventually enabled Proximo to become a wealthy slave owner, buying the former Roman general Maximus, who had been betrayed by the Roman Empire on the orders of Prince Commodus. Later, Proximo forms a begrudging friendship with Maximus, advising him on how to win the crowd as a gladiator. As Proximo says to Maximus in the film, "I wasn’t the best because I won quickly. I was the best because the crowd loved me. Win the crowd, and you’ll win freedom." Maximus convinced Proximo to help him by revealing that it was Commodus who murdered Marcus Aurelius, the man who set Proximo free. Later in the film, Proximo echoes his line about winning your freedom when he unlocks Maximus from his cell, saying, "It seems you have won your freedom."

As mentioned in Scott's DVD commentary, the scene where Proximo frees Maximus was created after Reed's death, requiring the use of digital images of Reed’s face and attaching them to a physical body double. Special effects house The Mill pulled off the posthumous sequence. The next sequence depicts Reed’s execution by Roman Centurions, in a moment of self-sacrifice. Earlier in the film, Proximo is merely a slaver who wants to profit from gladiatorial fights. He doesn’t even want to get involved in creating a revolt against Commodus, noting that he’s simply “an entertainer.” The narrative changes for Proximo’s character, enhancing his arc, showcasing that Proximo abides by a code of honor. He exhibits nobility in helping Maximus’ cause after realizing Commodus’ treachery in killing Marcus Aurelius. He even goes so far as to sacrifice himself against the Roman Centurions to aid Maximus’ escape.

In Proximo's final scene, another scene that was created after Reed's death, he looks upon the wooden sword of freedom with Marcus Aurelius' name engraved on it before Roman soldiers cut him down. Before Proximo dies, he simply says, "Shadows and dust," echoing another line he said earlier to Maximus. This sequence splices in an outtake from Reed's earlier scene with Crowe's Maximus in the Colosseum. During the scene, Proximo tells Maximus, "Us mortals are but shadows and Dust." The beat used in Proximo's death scene was an unused outtake from the earlier scene, repurposed into the scene where Proximo is killed.

Proximo's Death Improves His Character's Legacy in 'Gladiator'

The production changes for Proximo's character transform him into a far more fascinating, interesting, and layered character. Proximo's death scene grants him a somewhat heroic sacrifice, as he does something good for once in his life. As Maximus states, "Are you in danger of becoming a good man?" Like Maximus, Proximo shares a great reverence for the murdered Emperor Marcus Aurelius. The line about Maximus winning his freedom after Proximo unlocks the prison cell is also important. It indicates that Maximus not only won over the crowd but Proximo as well. Proximo's death is a much more fitting end to the character.

Additionally, the movie’s improvised, unwritten ending with Juba feels like a more fitting emotional conclusion for his character arc. Juba befriends Maximus as they are sold into gladiatorial servitude. Later, Maximus shares personal conversations with Juba about his family and the afterlife, so it’s a far more appropriate scene for Juba to bury Maximus' figurines at the end. The emotional sentiment Juba expresses when he says to the spirit of his fallen friend Maximus, "I will see you again, but not yet…not yet," becomes far more resonant when it's spoken by Juba.

Oliver Reed's 'Gladiator' Performance Is a Career Highlight

The changes made to Gladiator due to Reed's passing were the result of the production's avoidance of significant reshoots. Reshooting Reed's scenes with a different actor would have meant losing Reed's terrific performance as Proximo. The resulting changes allowed Gladiator to retain Reed's iconic, final career performance. The changes also create additional layers of intrigue for Proximo as a character, showing his inner conflict and nobility. He ultimately shows a conscience, giving his life to help Maximus. He honors their shared bond with Marcus Aurelius. Maximus later avenges not only his family but also Proximo and his other friends, who died as a result of Commodus' orders, when he kills Commodus in the Colosseum. Plus, Gladiator's epilogue scene works far better with Juba memorializing and remembering his friend Maximus.

