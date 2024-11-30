Ridley Scott has consistently proven himself to be a highly effective and innovative director. From the atmospheric outer space horror of Alien to the tense realism of The Last Duel, Scott's movies tend to be filled with a healthy mix of compelling characters and grandiose set pieces. However, Scott also clearly has a deep fondness for the historical epic.

A revered genre with its roots dating back to the earliest days of cinema, the historical epic is defined by a large scale of size and spectacle set at some point in the past. Originating from the works of directors such as D.W. Griffith and Cecil B. DeMille, the historical epic is one of the oldest and most celebrated genres in Hollywood, and Scott is among its most prominent proponents today. Here is every Ridley Scott historical epic, ranked by how easy and inviting they are to revisit.

9 'Napoleon' (2023)

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim

Napoleon is a historical epic biographical war film first released in 2023. The plot follows the titular general, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix, as he becomes the powerful emperor of France amid his relationship with his wife Josephine, played by Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby.

Napoleon has very excellent costume design throughout. For example, the uniform worn by Phoenix is very historically accurate to French military uniforms of the time, thus increasing the immersion for the audience. However, the decision to focus on the romance between Napoleon and Josephine hurts the tone. For instance, Napoleon's campaign during the Battle of the Pyramids ends abruptly upon learning that Josephine is having an affair. Thus, the battle scenes feel pointless as this scene informs the audience that any bloody battle can simply be dropped at any point to focus on romance instead. It's an interesting approach to the historical epic formula, but unfortunately, it doesn't lead to much rewatchability, especially for those looking for grandeur.

8 'Robin Hood' (2010)

Starring Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Max von Sydow

Robin Hood is a historical epic action-adventure film first released in 2010. The story follows the titular forest bandit, played by Russell Crowe, who has collaborated with Scott multiple times, as he takes on Godfrey, the sheriff of Nottingham, played by Kingsman: The Secret Service's Mark Strong, to protect maid Marion, played by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

The biggest problem with Robin Hood is the distinct lack of action following the opening scene. For example, Robin and his Merry Men spend more of their time doing farm work than they do fighting the royal forces or stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. This not only goes against everything that the Robin Hood character is supposed to be about, but it also provides an extremely boring experience for the audience by refusing to proceed at any pace faster than an excruciatingly slow crawl. On the other hand, Crowe is good in the role, but the script gives him very little to work with.

7 'Exodus: Gods and Kings' (2014)

Starring Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, Ben Kingsley

Exodus: Gods and Kings is a biblical historical epic film first released in 2014 and serves as an adaptation of The Book of Exodus. The story follows the journey of Moses, played by Christian Bale of The Dark Knight Trilogy fame, as he leads the Hebrew people out of slavery in Egypt and into the Promised Land while taking on the pharaoh Ramses I, played by Zero Dark Thirty's Joel Edgerton.

Exodus: Gods and Kings successfully captures the scale and majesty of ancient Egypt. For example, the ancient Egyptian landscape is lined with massive columns decorated with hieroglyphics, dwarfing all of the characters throughout. This immense size shows the power of the Egyptian empire by depicting their influence as towering and ever-present. However, the story lacks depth, failing to convey the emotional journey that The Book of Exodus deserves. For instance, the film speeds through the ten plagues just to get to the next action scene without letting any of the characters react to this, lessening the impact that these events would otherwise have.

6 '1492: Conquest of Paradise' (1992)

Starring Gérard Depardieu, Sigourney Weaver, Michael Wincott

1492: Conquest of Paradise is a historical epic drama film first released in 1992 to coincide with the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' famed voyage of 1492. The plot follows Columbus, played by Oscar nominee Gérard Depardieu, in his voyage to the New World, his relationship with the Spanish nobility, especially Queen Isabella, played by common Scott collaborator and Alien star Sigourney Weaver, and his experiences with the native populations.

1492: Conquest of Paradise emphasizes the wonder of the New World by showing the awe the land itself inspired.

Gérard Depardieu, an obvious Frenchman clumsily playing an Italian, is seriously miscast as Columbus, thus hurting the immersion. However, the natural landscapes shown throughout are very beautiful and well worth a rewatch. This is best shown during the scene in which Columbus and his men first land on the beach in the Americas, as the sandy shores are given special attention, thus emphasizing the wonder of their new location by showing the awe the land itself inspired.

5 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Starring Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Jeremy Irons