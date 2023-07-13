There are many things that can be said about Ridley Scott as a filmmaker, and his immense body of work. He's been making feature films for close to 50 years now, and is well-known for his ability to put out a new movie every one to two years, and for his willingness to make movies across very different genres. Not every foray into every genre has been a success, of course, but the variety makes Scott's filmography a very interesting one to explore and dissect.

Since 1977 (when Scott himself was already 40 years old), he's worked at a steady enough rate to direct a total of 28 feature films, and the 2020s has shown no indication that Scott will slow down any time soon, given the first half of the decade has seen the release of four major films directed by him,. His filmography is filled with entries both good and bad, and everything in between. Below are his finest films, ranked from great to greatest.

29 'Exodus: Gods and Kings' (2014)

Starring Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, Ben Kingsley

Ridley Scott has proved himself capable of making plenty of action-heavy historical dramas and epics, meaning Exodus: Gods and Kings was an unfortunate and dramatic stumble for the director. It's a two-and-a-half-hour-long retelling of the biblical story of Moses, and fails to do anything that other movies with the same premise already did (both 1956's The Ten Commandments and 1998's The Prince of Egypt are much better).

Exodus: Gods and Kings had an epic scale and some talented actors attached to it, but certain casting choices by Scott were criticized. It's probably a film that a good many people have forgotten about, perhaps not for the worse, as it came and went from theaters way back in 2014, with Ridley Scott's career thankfully picking up steam again in the years that followed, demonstrating it was a relatively brief hiccup. Still, if you look at Exodus: Gods and Kings within the context of Scott's filmography, nothing else really demonstrates the inconsistency of it overall when judged against some of his better (and soon-to-be-mentioned) films.

28 'Robin Hood' (2010)

Starring Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, William Hurt

Just as there was a case that a new Moses movie in 2014 wasn't necessary, so too is there an argument that another Robin Hood movie in 2010 wasn't needed. The legend of the titular character is one most people are already very familiar with, and as a result, this 2010 movie failed to excite either critics or general audiences.

Still, at least it's another team-up between Scott and frequent leading man Russell Crowe, as the two have collaborated on some very good projects in the past. Then again, that can have the unintended effect of making anyone watching Robin Hood wish they were watching a better Scott + Crowe movie instead. Those who are continually looking for a good Robin Hood movie beyond the Disney animated version and 1938's The Adventures of Robin Hood ought to keep searching.

27 'G.I. Jane' (1997)

Starring Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen, Anne Bancroft

G.I. Jane was a movie that had essentially been relegated to the dustbin of history, even if it's probably not bad enough to call genuine trash. It rocketed back into public consciousness briefly some 25 years after release, after Chris Rock used it to make a joke during the 2022 Oscars that Will Smith didn't exactly appreciate.

The film itself has an interesting premise, revolving around a military program set up to allow women to join the U.S. Navy, only for the film's execution to be less-than-amazing. Like many other Ridley Scott movies that weren't critically well-received, it was quickly forgotten about, perhaps overshadowed in hindsight by the better movies the director has put out.

26 'A Good Year' (2006)

Starring Russell Crowe, Albert Finney, Marion Cotillard

When Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe work together on a movie, the end result is usually something that can be definable as an action movie. That's not the case at all for their 2006 film, A Good Year, which stands out - particularly within Scott's filmography - as being the filmmaker's attempt at making a romantic dramedy.

It's primarily set in a picturesque vineyard, and revolves around two people who believe they've inherited said vineyard from a family member. Is A Good Year a good movie, though? It's alright, but not super impressive or anything. A Good Year gets the job done as far as romantic comedies go, and its existence means that it's possible to say, "Yes, Ridley Scott has, in fact, made a rom-com."



25 'The Counselor' (2013)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Brad Pitt

The Counselor is a grim and somewhat disappointing film, but it's only classifiable as the latter because it really should've been better than it was. It had a great deal going for it, what with it being Ridley Scott directing a screenplay by Cormac McCarthy, and having a cast that includes Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem, and Brad Pitt.

It's about a lawyer getting tangled up with drug traffickers, and the consequences that ensue from being involved with such a business. The Counselor is a messy and inconsistent crime/thriller, and though some parts of it work - and it is an interesting, far-from-boring watch - there's a sense that it overall should've been much better than it was, though its extreme elements and oddball sensibilities have enabled it to be a film with a collection of defenders. It's dark in the way you'd expect something Cormac McCarthy-related to be, but doesn't satisfy as much as some of the other films that carry the legendary author's name.

24 'Hannibal' (2001)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Ray Liotta

Like The Counselor, made 12 years later, Hannibal is a dark crime/thriller movie that should be better than it is. It may well have always been doomed, given it's a sequel to the beloved The Silence of the Lambs, and though it gives Anthony Hopkins the chance to reprise the role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, Clarice Starling is distractingly played by Julianne Moore this time around, instead of Jodie Foster.

The plot is built around the two reuniting years after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, though things are noticeably less exciting than they were before. Seeing Hopkins as Lecter once again ensures Hannibal isn't a total waste of time, and it's a competent enough film if it's not compared too directly to the 1991 film it follows, but as a sequel, it is more than a little disappointing. Nothing was ever going to top that first Anthony Hopkins Hannibal movie, after all.