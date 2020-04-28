Ridley Scott Maybe Eyeing Pandemic Novel Adaptation for Yet Another Directing Project

Is Ridley Scott really considering adding another directing project to his already full plate with an adaptation of the pandemic novel The End of October? The recently published novel from Lawrence Wright has only just hit shelves, but it seems like the director currently occupied with production on The Last Duel could be taking the helm on an adaptation of this hot property.

An exclusive from Deadline indicates Scott’s production company, Scott Free, is in the process of putting into motion either a movie or limited series adaptation of Wright’s novel. With Scott Free taking the wheel, it seems only natural Scott himself would be eyeing the adaptation as a possible next project. However, no official statements have been made about Scott boarding any adaptation as director. Wright’s novel The End of October hit shelves on Tuesday, April 28 and tells the story of an epidemiologist for the World Health Organization caught in the middle of a rapidly-spreading global pandemic. The book also charts the rapid breakdown of various structures across the globe with fear taking hold of the masses as quickly as the virus itself. While the timing of The End of October‘s publication is completely coincidental, it’s not hard to see why it’s being considered for adaptation given the actual global pandemic we find ourselves in right now.

If Scott does take on an adaptation of The End of October, it would be the fifth project he has in his sights. Scott is currently working on the aforementioned period drama The Last Duel, starring Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer. Like numerous other projects right now, filming is on hold amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. Scott is also currently attached to direct an untitled prequel to Alien, a sequel to Gladiator, and a feature titled Queen & Country.

