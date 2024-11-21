Gladiator II is finally out, and it proves that almost 50 years into his directing career, Sir Ridley Scott has still got it. He's crafted countless hits and several bona fide classics throughout his career, from Alien and Blade Runner to Black Hawk Down. Those curious to understand a little more about how his mind works may find his movie recommendations interesting. They span a range of genres, from pulp sci-fi to emotional drama, but many of them feel in tune with Scott's filmography.

Scott has praised scores of movies across many interviews. His choices reflect a fascination with human resilience, moral complexity, and storytelling that pushes boundaries. These recommendations provide insight into stories that have inspired him, containing themes and stylistic elements that Scott has incorporated into his work. Many of them are also simply cinematic classics that every movie fan ought to see.

10 'It! The Terror from Beyond Space' (1958)

Directed by Edward L. Cahn

Image via United Artists

"If it can’t be killed, we’re all doomed." It! The Terror from Beyond Space was one of the movies that Scott loved as a kid, helping to get him passionate about movies. It's an early sci-fi horror about a rescue mission on Mars. The crew of a spaceship sent to retrieve a stranded astronaut quickly realizes they’ve brought back something monstrous onboard. The alien life from hiding within the ship starts picking off crew members one by one.

It's a setup that Scott would echo in Alien, where space becomes an inescapable trap with a lurking predator. Despite its modest budget, It! The Terror from Beyond Space is surprisingly suspenseful, though obviously very dated now. While the creature’s rubbery design, crafted by effects artist Paul Blaisdell, reflects the budget limitations, it still manages to leave a lasting impression. The man in the suit, stuntman Ray "Crash" Corrigan, does a good job playing the creature with menacing physicality.

It! The Terror from Beyond Space Release Date July 31, 1958 Cast Marshall Thompson , Shirley Patterson , Kim Spalding , Ann Doran , Dabbs Greer , Paul Langton , Robert Bice , Richard Benedict , Richard Hervey , Thom Carney , Ray Corrigan Runtime 69 minutes Writers Jerome Bixby

Watch on PlutoTV

9 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (1951)

Directed by Robert Wise

Image via 20th Century Studios

"Klaatu barada nikto." This film was another of Scott's childhood favorites. In The Day the Earth Stood Still, the alien Klaatu (Michael Rennie) arrives on Earth with a message for humanity: change your ways or face annihilation. Accompanied by a powerful robot named Gort, Klaatu warns against humanity’s increasing tendency toward violence, especially in the atomic age. However, the world is unwilling to hear his message, and most people react with hostility.

The Day the Earth Stood Still is very much a commentary on the early atomic age, with a focus on themes and social critique rather than action. For this reason, it has earned its place as a 1950s sci-fi classic. The character of Klaatu is also shot through with religious imagery. For example, after escaping a hospital, the alien steals and wears the clothing of a Maj. John Carpenter, giving him the initials "JC", in a none-too-subtle reference to Jesus Christ.

The Day The Earth Stood Still Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date September 28, 1951 Cast Michael Rennie , Patricia Neal , Billy Gray , Sam Jaffe , Hugh Marlowe , Lock Martin , Freeman Lusk , Edith Evanson , Frank Conroy , Frances Bavier , John Brown , olan soule , Marjorie Crossland , Elmer Davis , H.V. Kaltenborn , Drew Pearson , Gabriel Heatter , Harry Lauter , James Doyle , Larry Dobkin , Robert Osterloh , Glenn Hardy , Tyler McVey Runtime 92 minutes Writers Edmund H. North Expand

8 'Them!' (1954)

Directed by Gordon Douglas

Image via Warner Bros.

"This is the end of mankind… by gigantic ants!" The young Scott also enjoyed this '50s sci-fi gem. Them! was one of the earliest nuclear monster movies and perhaps the first giant bug movie, where atomic testing led to the mutation of ants into giant, deadly creatures. The story centers on a team of scientists and military personnel as they attempt to eradicate the ants before they can destroy more towns. The paranoia of the atomic age is woven into every encounter, making Them! both an entertaining monster movie and a reflection of its era’s anxieties.

Though rough around the edges, Them! is charming, well-acted, and jam-packed with creativity and surprisingly solid visual effects. Many subsequent films would take inspiration from it. For example, the scene in Them! of an ant queen deep underground, her eggs incinerated by flamethrowers, has strong parallels with Aliens. A side quest in Fallout 3 similarly pays homage to the film.

Them! Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 16, 1954 Cast James Whitmore , Edmund Gwenn , Joan Weldon , James Arness , Onslow Stevens , Sean McClory Runtime 94 minutes Writers Ted Sherdeman , Russell S. Hughes , George Worthing Yates

7 'Summer with Monika' (1953)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman