HBO Max Lands Ridley Scott’s Serialized Sci-Fi Epic ‘Raised by Wolves’

Amid the many announcements made at WarnerMedia Day regarding a wide breadth of content to be available on HBO Max is this: it will carry Ridley Scott‘s series directing debut, Raised by Wolves, a serialized sci-fi epic.

Created by writer Aaron Guzikowski, whose masterful 2013 Prisoners ranks among the best thrillers of the decade, the series will be a 10-part story. Guzikowski will also serve as showrunner. Here’s an official synopsis:

The series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

The project recently wrapped production in Cape Town, South Africa. It’s an intriguing move for Scott who, at nearly 82-years-old, has helmed some of the finest sci-fi fare the world has ever known, be it Alien, Blade Runner, or The Martian.

Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer called the project an “incredible vision realized.” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max added, “The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron and team have created for this project are mesmerizing.”

The cast of Raised by Wolves includes Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith), Abubakar Salim (Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Aloft), Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Matias Varela (Narcos), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (Damned), Jordan Loughran (Emerald City), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife) and Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One).

Scott Free Productions, produced the series with the director, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), and Jordan Sheehan (The Terror). It was executive produced by Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian).

This is yet another high concept, prestige series from the premium cable network whose direct-to-consumer services aim to go above and beyond what the competitors are up to. With Scott aboard a project of this magnitude, they may have an advantage.