With Ridley Scott, you never know what you're going to get. The rare filmmaker of high taste with commercial sensibilities, Scott's filmography ranges from stone-cold masterpieces to forgettable programmers. Remarkably, the British director is still at the top of his game, as Gladiator II is set to be one of the most prominent releases on the 2024 calendar. Although his status in film culture is taken for granted due to his prolific nature, Scott should never be mistaken as a conventional studio filmmaker. Even in his most flawed but curiously fascinating movies, like 2013's The Counselor, Scott loves taking big swings. None, however, were quite as audacious as the Cameron Diaz car sex scene in the bleak Cormac McCarthy-scripted crime drama.

Ridley Scott and Cormac McCarthy Team Up For a Sobering Crime Drama in 'The Counselor'

Image via 20th Century Fox

Cormac McCarthy, writer of The Road, Blood Meridian, and No Country For Old Men, was one of the most celebrated authors in recent memory, and many of his novels were adapted to the big screen, notably the Coen Brothers' Best Picture-winning No Country For Old Men. The Counselor is not based on a McCarthy novel, but rather, an original screenplay of his. The film, about a nameless lawyer, the eponymous Counselor (Michael Fassbender), who finds himself in over his head when he gets involved in drug trafficking, tackles many of McCarthy's recurring themes of senseless violence and societal rot. Its stellar cast includes Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Brad Pitt, and Cameron Diaz, in one of her final roles to date.

While purchasing a lavish wedding ring for his wife, Laura (Cruz), in Amsterdam, The Counselor becomes acquainted with a drug dealer, Reiner (Bardem). He eventually becomes entangled in Reiner's business and the cartel trade, leading to Laura's kidnapping and tragic demise. Along the way, Reiner's girlfriend, Malkina (Diaz), attempts to undermine the drug trade by snatching up some profits for herself. If the film sounds abstract and bereft of tangible plot points, that's because The Counselor is, for better or worse. However, the car sex scene in The Counselor pushed the envelope to bizarre heights.

Cameron Diaz Has Sex With a Car in a Wild Scene in 'The Counselor'

Close

Despite the philosophical nature of the film, the bonkers car sex scene in the middle of The Counselor grabs everyone's attention. The scene plays out as a flashback recalled by Reiner to the titular lawyer. It's a piece of knowledge that Reiner wishes he could forget about, but it still lingers with him to the present day, and can you blame him? With Reiner sitting in the passenger seat of his yellow Ferrari, Malkina parks the car on a golf course. She steps out and climbs on the hood. Malkina, a former dancer, shows off her athleticism by thrusting herself onto the windshield, as Reiner describes every finite detail to The Counselor. In the scene, Reiner watches his girlfriend in complete awe. In more curious imagery, he equated Malkina's pose to "one of those catfish things" at an aquarium "sucking its way up the glass."

What can you say about a scene as peculiar as this? "You see a thing like that, it changes you." Reiner aptly put it when trying to make sense of Malkina's curious exploration of her body. This car sex scene, which predates the Palme d'Or-winning body horror film Titane which features similar scenes of vehicular intimacy, is as inexplicable as it gets. The strangeness of the act deprives the scene of any eroticism, but what it lacks in eroticism is made up for in comedic value. As Reiner said, the scene is "too gynecological to be sexy." Bardem's aghast look during Diaz's sexual act and his blunt narration of this unshakable memory provide an unexpected breath of humor in an otherwise dour film.

What substance is there to parse out in this gonzo scene that leaves all the characters speechless? Despite its ostentatious presentation, the scene is not without tact. Malkina's passionate act of sexuality speaks to the savagery at the heart of the drug trade in The Counselor. The scene underlines what Ridley Scott and Cormac McCarthy were striving for in this unconventional crime thriller. This milieu is cryptic and devoid of basic human principles for us to comprehend. There's a tint of savagery to Malkina's vehicular intercourse, which is in conversation with the film’s oblique look at crime. As flippant as the scene reads on paper, it carries a lyrical quality in tune with McCarthy’s writing, one that doesn’t attempt to understand the criminal underworld.

The Counselor Directed by Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott, The Counselor is a crime thriller about a Texas lawyer who gets involved with the Mexican cartel. It's one of Scott's more gruesome movies, which likely contributed to its mixed reception from audiences and critics. Despite this, it still performed reasonably well at the box office, generating more than $70 million against its $25 million production budget. Release Date November 14, 2013 Director Ridley Scott Cast Javier Bardem , Penelope Cruz Michael Fassbender , Brad Pitt , Cameron Diaz Runtime 117minutes Writers Ridley Scott

The Counselor is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO