When one thinks about the work of legendary director Ridley Scott, often the first thing that comes to mind might be innovative science fiction, with him having directed two of the most influential works of the genre, 1979’s Alien and 1982’s Blade Runner. One might also think of historical epics, from the classic Gladiator to his latest film, Napoleon. Action would be a recurring theme as well, what with a film like Black Hawk Down being in his filmography. One thing one might not immediately think of is female friendship and themes of escaping a mundane life, but that’s exactly what one of his least Ridley Scott-like films, Thelma & Louise, is all about.

What Is ‘Thelma & Louise’ About?

Thelma & Louise is considered a classic by many — many of whom are surprised to learn that it was Scott at the helm. The film follows the titular characters living their very regular, very mundane lives as they set out on a trip. Those lives take a dramatic turn, however, when Thelma is almost sexually assaulted outside a bar and Louise saves her, ultimately shooting the man. This kicks off an increasingly chaotic road trip as they go on the run, trying to figure out both how to escape and what kind of lives they actually want to lead while pooling their resources together and getting in touch with those who may be able to help them. The women learn a lot about themselves and how they have been living their lives up to this point, in what is a relatable and touching film carried by the two lead performances.

‘Thelma & Louise’s Performances Set It Apart

What most will remember about Thelma & Louise is the chemistry and camaraderie between the central characters, played perfectly by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Both Sarandon and Davis were well-known stars by the time of the film’s release (having appeared in films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Witches of Eastwick, The Fly, and Beetlejuice, respectively). Though their team-up with one another in Scott's flick may remain their defining roles, as they play off each other in such an effortlessly charming way. The supporting cast is full of talent as well, in what could now be viewed as a Quentin Tarantino alum collection, with Brad Pitt, Harvey Kietel, and Michael Madsen all putting in memorable performances. The film would go on to serve as one of Brad Pitt’s breakout roles, and Harvey Kietel fits into his role as a law enforcement authority figure very easily —a type of part he has consistently taken on in many films since.

‘Thelma & Louise’ Stands On Its Own In Ridley Scott’s Filmography

As previously mentioned, Thelma & Louise is something of an oddity amongst the ranks of the well-known films of Ridley Scott, compared to the action-heavy, epic-scale work he is known for. Diving deeper into Scott’s filmography will certainly reveal some more lowkey movies, like 2006’s A Good Year, or even something like his more recent films All the Money in the World and House of Gucci. However, Thelma & Louise still stands out for its themes and its humor. The themes the film explores around female friendship, female autonomy, and ideas of escapism from everyday banality and reconsidering how one is spending one’s life are captured incredibly well both by Davis and Sarandon and the experienced directorial eye of Scott.

The two leads’ dynamic, as well as how they interact with other characters and how they adjust to their wildly crazy circumstances, also leaves open room for lots of hilarious moments that are some of the most memorable parts of the film. All of this ties the movie together as an anomaly in Scott’s repertoire, but also one of his most delightful achievements as well. Thelma & Louise is now over 30 years old, but it remains an endearing and entertaining exploration of friendship, and its iconic ending is just as powerful today as it was in 1991.

