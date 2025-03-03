There were two new movies to hit theaters this weekend — Last Breath and Riff Raff — and while both feature their fair share of star power, one performed much worse than the other. Riff Raff, which stars Jennifer Coolidge alongside Ed Harris and Bill Murray, opened with less than $1 million at the box office this weekend, finishing with only $901,000. Riff Raff was only playing on 1,004 screens, but this is still a per-theater total of $897, the second-lowest of any movie in the top 15 this weekend except Heart Eyes. Riff Raff was written by John Pollono and directed by Dito Montiel, and the film earned a 56% from critics and a 55% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Riff Raff finished the weekend in the #13 spot, but it was less than $1 million away from landing at #6. Mufasa: The Lion King finished in the sixth spot this weekend in theaters, and it grossed exactly $1.9 million, less than $1 million ahead of Riff Raff. A Complete Unknown, which was nominated for eight Oscars but unfortunately didn’t take home any, earned $904,000 this weekend to help its global total reach $119 million. One of Them Days, the buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, finished this weekend at the box office with $925,000, one of several movies to conclude in a very close pool to Riff Raff. The Jennifer Coolidge-led action comedy also finished within $1 million of Ne Zha 2, the Chinese animated flick that has grossed over $2 billion at the global box office thanks to its international earnings.

