Just two mainstream movies opened nationwide at the previous weekend's box office, with Dito Montiel's Riff Raff and Alex Parkinson's Last Breath making their big-screen bow. However, one certainly fared better than the other, with Last Breath's $7.9 million start to theatrical life overshadowing the $901,000 earned by Riff Raff. Although opening on just 1,004 screens, Riff Raff's $897-per-theater average was one of the worst of the weekend, suggesting the film's life at the box office is going to be anything but pretty.

Nevertheless, the star-studded dark comedy looks to hit its first million-dollar milestone within the next 24 hours, with another $90,000 almost a certainty even accounting for the movie's early struggle. Given Riff Raff's poor beginning to its box office journey, it is difficult to assume many more milestones will be achieved, with distributors Roadside Attractions and Grindstone Entertainment Group likely sincerely worried about the film's future. This all comes despite a strong central cast in Riff Raff packed with eye-catching and experienced talent, with the ever-brilliant Jennifer Coolidge joined on-screen by the likes of Ed Harris, Pete Davidson, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, and the iconic Bill Murray.

'Riff Raff' Has Found Mixed Reception From Critics So Far