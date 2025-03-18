Ed Harris (Love Lies Bleeding) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) are on Bill Murray’s (Lost in Translation) “must kill” list in an exclusive to Collider trailer for Riff Raff. To celebrate the film’s impending at-home arrival on March 21, we’re thrilled to give audiences a fresh look into the star-studded crime comedy. Joining the leading trio of A-list actors is a celebrated lineup of talent that also includes Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Gabrielle Union (Bring It On), Lewis Pullman (Salem’s Lot) and Emanuela Postacchini (The Seven Faces of Jane).

On the surface, gangsters Lonnie (Davidson) and Lefty (Murray) may not look like they have this whole criminal mastermind thing down, but that doesn’t mean they won’t get their hands dirty. In today’s teaser for Riff Raff, we immediately see the lengths the two men are willing to go to to ensure their work is done and that their identities are safe. Unfortunately for Harris’ retired thug Vincent, the pair have put him and his family on their list of unpaid debts after Vincent’s trigger-happy son, Rocco (Pullman), murdered Lefty’s son. Recognizing that the entire family now has a target on their backs, Vincent invites his ex-wife, Ruth (Coolidge), to come stay with his new family while they sort things out. But, when Lonnie and Lefty show up, everyone is trapped in an absolute nightmare situational comedy outlined with hot tempers and loaded firearms.

Riff Raff is the latest project to come from filmmaker Dito Montiel following previous titles that include Man Down, A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints, Boulevard and Critical Thinking. The movie also falls in line with the musician-turned-director’s long background of signing on top-tier talent, with past productions seeing names like Ed Helms, Robin Williams, Robert Downey Jr., Shia LaBeouf, and Amanda Seyfried dot his call sheets.

‘Riff Raff’ Will Be Available to Watch Very Soon

After celebrating its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Riff Raff enjoyed a brief theatrical release in late February. Falling just short of $2 million by the time it clocked out of the box office race, the movie is undoubtedly looking to hook some more viewership numbers thanks to its upcoming digital and on-demand release. As far as its reception was concerned, Riff Raff currently holds a 59% critics’ approval rating and a 58% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Shaina Weatherhead fell on the side of positivity when it came to her review for the dark comedy, giving it an 8/10.

Check out our exclusive look at the trailer for Riff Raff in the player above and check out the exclusive new poster, too. Welcome the chaos into your home when the film arrives on digital and demand on March 21.