There’s nothing quite as fun as a biting black comedy, and the best ones will have you laughing out loud one minute, and cringing in your seat the next. Riff Raff is one such story, taking a messy, blended family affair and kicking it up a notch with a healthy dose of mayhem and murder. When reformed criminal Vincent's (Ed Harris) past comes back to haunt him, a quiet trip to the cabin with his wife (Gabrielle Union) and son (Miles J. Harvey) turns into a violent reunion with estranged family members and trigger-happy criminals. Featuring sidesplitting performances from its stacked cast and some gnarly, shocking twists, Dito Montiel's Riff Raff is as fun as it is jaw-dropping, and will keep you entranced (and at times mildly disturbed), for its entire wacky runtime.

What Is 'Riff Raff' About?

At its core, Riff Raff is a story about what we’ll do for our families, be it stabbing, shooting, or smashing a guy’s face in with a metal pipe. When the college-bound DJ, his mother, Sandy, and his father, Vincent, go to their idyllic cabin for a restful New Year's getaway, it’s shaping up to be a quaint family vacation. However, the festivities are soon interrupted when Vincent’s eldest son, Rocco (Lewis Pullman), shows up in the middle of the night with his pregnant girlfriend, Marina (Emanuela Postacchini), and his unconscious mother, Ruth (Jennifer Coolidge). We learn that Rocco is on the run from dangerous criminals, Lefty (Bill Murray) and Lonnie (Pete Davidson), an odd couple of killers who are seeking to resolve Lefty's personal vendetta, and won't let anybody stand in the way of their quest for vengeance. As Lefty and Lonnie track down the family, DJ uncovers dark secrets about the father he thought he knew, and learns that his parental past is even more complicated than he thought.

'Riff Raff' Balances Dark Comedy with Rich Tension

Riff Raff features a delicious, chaotic balance of tension and humor that'll keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time, be it because you're waiting to see who's going to get shot, or waiting for another one of Jennifer Coolidge's spit-take worthy one-liners. John Pollono's captivating script is full of great jokes and Dito Montiel's knack for comedic timing helps these moments soar, contrasting awkward silence with the witty dialogue.

The film also makes great use of flashbacks, taking us through this family's tangled past and largely forgoing the use of long, expository monologues. This show-don't-tell style adds to Riff Raff's lively energy, and ensures that there's never a dull moment. However, the sporadic feel also leads to some jarring cuts between scenes that, while not hugely cumbersome, are at times distracting. Ominous music and slow zooms help build the film's precarious atmosphere, giving the vibe of a vintage mystery movie, and adding a fun visual layer to the film. The movie's lofty stakes are made even higher by the fact that every character is developed and likable. We may not agree with all their actions, but each of them is given sufficient depth, aided by the individual performances and chemistry of the cast.

Jennifer Coolidge, Bill Murray, and Miles J. Harvey Are Standouts in a Stacked Cast

Image via TIFF

Every member of Riff Raff’s star-studded ensemble does plenty of heavy lifting throughout the film, with each performer bringing something distinct to the group: Ed Harris is a gruff, secretive father, Gabrielle Union is his poised, no-nonsense wife, Pete Davidson is an awkward henchman, and Lewis Pullman and Emanuela Postacchini are a loving couple trying to bring up their son far away from a life of crime. However, Jennifer Coolidge, Bill Murray, and Miles J. Harvey are particularly impressive. Coolidge is expectedly excellent, playing her boozy, brash character with all the crassness and hilarity that the role demands. Ruth seemingly says every rambling, inappropriate thought that enters her head, but also holds a deep, if slightly unhealthy, love for her son and ex-husband, making for some great moments and a wildly endearing character.

Bill Murray's Lefty is funny and threatening, and we get to see the actor's signature deadpan delivery on full display. Even in moments of levity, we never forget about Lefty's quick temper and even quicker draw, and Murray adds greatly to Riff Raff's exciting atmosphere. Finally, Miles J. Harvey is our quirky young hero, DJ, who we immediately fall for as he nurses his first real heartbreak and his first full beer. He's introduced as our narrator, and while this tool is scarcely used throughout the film, seeing the story through DJ's impressionable eyes only adds to the movie's wit and charm. Harvey shows a masterful grasp of comedic timing as DJ pipes in at the most inopportune moments with a bizarre science fact or an inability to light a barbecue, and he holds his own with a cast of veteran actors.

A delightfully disorienting experience, Riff Raff is a clever dark comedy that starts with a standoff and pretty much doesn't let up for the next hour and a half. Artfully balancing tension and laughs, Dito Montiel uses this stellar cast to outstanding effect, crafting a quirky dramedy where one minute you're laughing, and the next, someone's brains are splattered on the wall. Finishing off with a twist ending that'll leave you pondering long after the credits roll, Riff Raff will remind you of the importance of family loyalty, and even more, the importance of never showing up to the cabin without a knife in your pocket and a flask in your hand.

Riff Raff 8 10 ‘Riff Raff’ combines great comedy with rich tension to craft a wholly entrancing crime story. Pros The entire cast works together for maximum comedic effect.

Dito Montiel crafts masterful tension throughout the film.

The family dynamics are unique and hilarious. Cons The scarce narration feels unnecessary.

Some scene transitions are abrupt and distracting.

Release Date December 12, 2024 Director Dito Montiel Cast Ed Harris , Bill Murray , Lewis Pullman , Jennifer Coolidge Pete Davidson , Gabrielle Union , Scott Michael Campbell , P.J. Byrne , Michael Angelo Covino , Angelic Zambrana , Emanuela Postacchini , Craig Castaldo , Tom Johnson , Eli Massillon , Sage Spielman , Derrick Simmons , Miles J. Harvey , Lucinda Carr , Bob Leszczak Writers John Pollono Expand

Riff Raff had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.