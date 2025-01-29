Bill Murray (Space Jam) and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) are two gangsters who need to get their s*** together in the official trailer for Riff Raff. The latest film to come from Critical Thinking and The Clapper helmer, Dito Montiel, is a star-studded production that’s overflowing with some of the biggest names in the industry, all joining forces for a unique comedy crime drama. While you may be intrigued by the involvement of Davidson, Gabrielle Union (Bring It On), Ed Harris (Love Lies Bleeding) and Lewis Pullman (Salem’s Lot), the trailer makes it obvious that Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) is really the star of the show — or, movie rather. Set for a theatrical arrival on February 28, the Lionsgate film appears to be another money-maker for the studio.

From the jump, it’s abundantly clear that you wouldn’t want to mess with Lonnie (Davidson) and Leftie (Murray), two hitmen who don’t mind getting their hands dirty. Unfortunately, Pullman’s Rocco is in trouble with the latter, with the double Ls now after him for some good ol’ fashioned payback after Rocco killed Leftie’s son. Now, not only is Rocco in trouble, but his divorced parents, Vincent (Harris) and Ruth (Coolidge), are in the middle of it too. To make matters worse, Rocco and his girlfriend, Marina (Emanuela Postacchini) have a child on the way, further placing a target on their backs. In a dire situation like this one, difficult choices need to be made, which leads Vincent to invite Ruth, Rocco, and Marina to move in with him and his current wife, Sandy (Union), until this gangster business blows over. What unfolds is a raucous family comedy with a hefty side of gunshots and torture tossed in for funsies.

What Critics Are Saying About ‘Riff Raff’

Riff Raff previously celebrated its world debut back in the fall at the Toronto International Film Festival, which helped to land it a critics’ approval rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Shaina Weatherhead was in attendance and gave the dysfunctional family film a positive review, praising the stacked primary ensemble. Although she had kind words for every cast member of the crime comedy, Weatherhead pointed to the trio of Murray, Coolidge, and Miles J. Harvey as the glue that held it all together, writing,

“However, Jennifer Coolidge, Bill Murray, and Miles J. Harvey are particularly impressive. Coolidge is expectedly excellent, playing her boozy, brash character with all the crassness and hilarity that the role demands. Ruth seemingly says every rambling, inappropriate thought that enters her head, but also holds a deep, if slightly unhealthy, love for her son and ex-husband, making for some great moments and a wildly endearing character.”

Check out the trailer for Riff Raff above and see it in cinemas on February 28.