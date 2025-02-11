Ghost stories around the world, and international horror cinema has fed into this hunger with classics like Kwaidan and The Orphanage. If you want your supernatural horror icy and atmospheric, then look no further than Rift (Rökkur), waiting to haunt you on Tubi. It’s a 2017 Icelandic queer horror slow-burn that turns a stunning landscape into a place of danger for two exes. Along with some big influence the director took from a horror film of the 1970s, this 2017 supernatural film forces you to confront the horrors that a breakup can unleash.

What Is ‘Rift’ About?

Image via Breaking Glass Pictures

A few months after Gunnar (Björn Stefánsson) has ended things with Einar (Sigurður Þór Óskarsson), a troubling phone call reunites the exes at a cabin in the countryside they used to visit when they were together. While they struggle with post-breakup pain and frustrations, strange incidences have the exes wondering if they should fear something otherworldly or someone of flesh and blood. Fans of atmospheric horror will love the eerie vibes that accumulate in Rift as the intense seclusion the men find themselves in captures the beauty of the environment along with its bleak isolation.

The cabin is Einar and Gunnar’s own little world, a shelter in the middle of barren land. But it’s not just arguments over their breakup that can drain the place of its warmth. The front door has some difficulty staying shut, a problem that brings further unease when there are late-night knocks -- with no one seemingly outside. It’s a trick audiences will be familiar with, but Rift is smarter than just relying on ghost story tropes. The Icelandic setting quickly becomes the perfect environment for a horror film, with Einar and Gunnar exploring a black sand beach and a dilapidated apartment building that makes the two feel even more closed off from society. The countryside is as depleted of life as their old romance. Instead of a classic viewers might expect to be a source of inspiration, the director revealed in a Bloody Disgusting interview that it was an underrated ‘70s thriller that helped him create Rift.

‘Don’t Look Now’ Inspired the Relationship Fallout of ‘Rift’