One of the most exciting arrivals to both network television and streaming this March is The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, with Danny McBride's brilliantly crafted black comedy returning in full force. Alas, the fourth season is scheduled to be the end, with many people's favorite show finishing with nine tantalizing episodes. The first of these episodes has now officially landed, with Episode 1, "Prelude," receiving enormous praise upon its March 9 arrival. Such has been the initial praise for Season 4, that it has already earned the coveted 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — a holy accolade worthy of a series so faithful to high quality.

This 100% rating comes off the back of three other seasons also being highly-rated on the review aggregator, with Season 3 also receiving 100% from critics, Season 2 with an impressive 89%, and the first outing for the Gemstones the lowest-rated of the series with just 76%, albeit still boasting a "certified fresh" badge. Although audiences are yet to rate the fourth and final outing, critics have had the chance to watch the season in its entirety and are positively gushing about it. In Ross Bonaime's review of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 for Collider, he described it as, "a season that not only wants to give us great, strange moments for us to take away with this ending but also a deeper understanding of who this family is, for better or worse." Bonaime added:

"The Righteous Gemstones ends with the same delightful strangeness, the blissfully hilarious humor, and the occasionally unexpected heart that we’ve come to love from this show over these years."

Danny McBride Thinks a Live Version of the 'Gemstones' Could Be Fun