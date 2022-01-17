Created by Danny McBride, the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones continues to follow the televangelist Gemstone family and their internal struggle over which of them will get to take over the megachurch from family patriarch Eli (John Goodman). Always under threat by outsiders who wish to destroy their empire, a mysterious figure from Eli’s past (Eric Roberts) with clearly questionable motives shows up, making the Gemstones wonder whether he’s friend or foe.

During this interview with Collider, executive producers and directors David Gordon Green and Jody Hill talked about what they’re most excited about with the second season, figuring out how to shoot during the pandemic, what Hill’s character Levi is up to, who they would consider to be the most insecure Gemstone, how the muscle men became a part of the season, and why this is a show they feel could continue for a while.

Collider: To start with the most important question, Jody, does your character have a fully planned out story arc for the series? What is his deal?

JODY HILL: I don’t know. I have personally been pushing for a Levi spinoff show that’s sort of in the Gemstone world, but not really. It’s more just about Levi. No. Not really. I don’t know.

Do you have conversations about what he’ll do, or do you just work him in where you can?

HILL: I show up and it’s a mixture of a little resentment for what Danny [McBride] has me doing and a little bit of embarrassment. If I had any hopes of looking cool and being cool on screen, they’re just dashed, every time I see a script.

It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten to see this family and I’m so glad to have them back, but what are you guys most excited about fans of the show getting to see with Season 2? Is there anything you’re most excited with this second season?

DAVID GORDON GREEN: Jody and I talked about how there’s so much spectacle this season, from the God Squad to the Lissons and some really spectacular set pieces, but one of the things that we always tend to gravitate back towards is just the dynamic of this family. That spectacle is this bizarre, surreal backdrop to maybe not the most relatable characters you’ve ever met, but you can channel an empathy or a connection to your own family dynamic or your own community or your own office space. It’s just about trying to make sure that everybody’s connected. And so, when we get to set and we’ve got a great cast, which could be two characters in a room with a disagreement or the entire family sitting at the steakhouse having Sunday lunch, it’s awesome, just knowing you’ve got these characters that do have a heartbeat behind the insanity.

HILL: I agree. The scope is really exciting.

What was it like to go through the whole experience of being shut down and not knowing if you’d ever actually get to go into production on the second season, and then having to figure out how to navigate shooting a show during the pandemic? When you finally got to actually show up for the first day, do you appreciate everything that much more?

HILL: Yeah, we shot for two days, and then the pandemic shut us down. That was scary, for sure. We didn’t know what was gonna happen. When we heard we were coming back, I had assumed we would be back at some point, we just didn’t know how long it would be. It’s challenging shooting during the pandemic. We have all of these protocols in place, like testing, masks, and the whole thing. That’s a little bit of a drag, but you do what you’ve gotta do. So this season, we really took a long time. HBO was kind enough to give us the resources we needed to pull that off. We shot a longer schedule with shorter days, which was actually kind of nice. We shot 10-hour days. We were lucky that we were able to pull something off in this pandemic because I know a lot of things just went away.

Did it make the bigger performance scenes more challenging to do, with the logistics of all of that?

HILL: Yeah, for sure. We were not allowed to have as many extras this year. Even when we were allowed to have a certain capacity, like 175 or whatever it was, sometimes people just didn’t wanna show up. We had to be pretty creative with some of our shots to pull that off.

All of these characters have their own insecurities and issues. Who would you say is the most insecure Gemstone?

GREEN: I’d say maybe BJ, as he’s just evolving into the family, and looking for acceptance and identity in the family.

How did the idea for what I’m calling the muscle man farm come about?

GREEN: There were a lot of muscle men. Well, a lot of the influences of this show come from real life. There was a group that, when I was growing up and going to church in Texas, they would come through town and rip phone books, and they were called the Power Team. There is that precedent that is undeniably entertaining. And then, to be able to turn that into a spectacle within our narrative is just a perfect example of when the absurdity meets the academic. I really am fascinated by the way that Danny and the crew of writers has put together things that can work on multiple levels, that are really interesting, or plucked from a headline, or plucked from real life or some strange subculture, or group that, if you talk to certain people they’re like, “Oh, yeah, I vaguely remember that.” A lot of it is just triggering things from our childhood, or relationships with our siblings, or things that we learned not to do in Sunday school. It’s a lot of fun to be able to play with those themes in our preposterous platform of Gemstone antics.

Have you guys had conversations or thought about how many seasons you want this show to be? Do you have an endpoint that you’re working toward, or are you hoping not to even think about that for a while?

HILL: We have talked with Danny and based on conversations, it seems like he wants it to go on for quite a while. There’s no real endpoint right now. There’s an idea of where we’d end up, but there’s no reason to really slow down on making the seasons. It’s the first time that, with any of the shows we’ve done, that’s been the case. Eastbound & Down and Vice Principles had a set end goal in mind. I think this could keep going for a while.

The Righteous Gemstones airs on Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream at HBO Max.

