The HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones has added Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre in recurring roles for the upcoming second season. The series, which stars and is created by Danny McBride, follows a well-known televangelist family with a streak of deviance and greed is already in production for its forthcoming season.

Schwartzman will play Thaniel, a journalist who is working on a report about the family's ministries, while Roberts will play Junior, who grew up with Eli (John Goodman), the patriarch of the Gemstone family and reappears unexpectedly in his life. Andre will appear as Lyle Lissons, a Texas megachurch pastor who befriends Jesse (McBride) and Jesse's wife Amber (Cassidy Freeman).

Schwartzman is an exciting veteran actor to add to the cast. Schwartzman recently appeared in Gia Coppola's latest film Mainstream, and later this year, the actor will be in Edgar Wright's documentary The Sparks Brothers, as well as Wes Anderson's latest, The French Dispatch.

Andre has also already had an impressive 2021, starring in Bad Trip with Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish, as well as provided a voice for The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which also stars McBride. Andre is next slated to appear as himself in Jackass 4, and as a voice in Sing 2, both of which are scheduled for release this year.

Roberts is a veteran in the film industry and has even received an Oscar nomination for starring in Runaway Train. He is prominently known for his work on shows and films such as the Starz series Crash, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Heroes, Code Black, and more. The actor can also be seen in films such as The Dark Knight, The Expendables, and Final Analysis.

Although fans have not yet received a release date for the second season of The Righteous Gemstone, production has already begun on the anticipated new season. But by the looks of these recent cast additions, the second season of The Righteous Gemstones could be even better and crazier than the first.

