HBO's comedy series The Righteous Gemstones is all set to return this month with brand-new episodes — but before you strap in for the new season, it's best to look back at where we left off with the Gemstones themselves. In the second season of HBO's comedy series, we found the Gemstone family on a tumultuous journey as they dealt with threats from both the past and the present, all aimed at destroying their empire. In Season 2, the Gemstone clan, led by patriarch Eli Gemstone (played by John Goodman), faces external forces that challenge their stability and unity.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 also does a fantastic job expanding on the first season's concept, introducing new obstacles and challenges for the family at its center. The upcoming Season 3 is set to continue the story and further explore their lives — but what goes down in Season 2? It's time to catch up on the biggest and most explosive events ahead of the third season premiere.

What Happens in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2?

Season 2 picks up several months after the events of the first season, with the Gemstone family seemingly back to their usual antics. Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) are reunited with their son Gideon (Skyler Gisondo), while Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Baltz) are happily married. Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) also embark on a new mission with a group of alpha-male bodybuilders known as the God Squad. As the season progresses, Jesse's ambition to take his father's place as the head pastor becomes more apparent, especially when he forms a friendship and business partnership with Texas power preacher Lyle Lissons (Eric Andre). However, new challenges rose with the arrival of Junior (Eric Roberts), an old friend of Eli's with a complicated past.

A reporter portrayed by Jason Schwartzman named Thaniel Block also enters the picture and threatens to expose the Gemstone family's tainted legacy. Additionally, the conniving Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) adds his own twist to the family dynamics. Unlike the first season, where the primary antagonists were within the Gemstone family themselves, Season 2 introduces outside forces that destabilized the already chaotic clan. Roberts and Andre's characters play significant roles in influencing the mindsets of Eli and Jesse, respectively, offering fresh perspectives and challenging their beliefs.

The inclusion of Jason Schwartzman's character also creates a divide among the siblings, straining their relationship with their father. Each member of the Gemstone family has a substantial individual narrative in the sophomore season, providing more depth and development for their characters. While the subplots involving the spouses and side characters like Amber and BJ contribute to the overall story, the show's comedic moments, often improvised by the talented cast, remain one of its highlights. Walton Goggins' portrayal of Baby Billy continues to impress, with the character taking on a different dynamic this season as an absentee father in spite of the fact that his young wife, Tiffany (Valyn Hall) is expecting their first child.

'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Finale Is Gloriously Chaotic

The intense clash between the Gemstones and the hired Cycle Ninjas, who have been tasked with eliminating their patriarch Eli, sets the stage for the finale. Through a series of flashbacks, it is revealed that Lyle Lissons was the one who had orchestrated the chaos that had plagued the Gemstones' lives, as well as providing information to Thaniel Block. Still, their partnership crumbles when Lyle fears that it will jeopardize his co-investment with the Gemstones in the tropical resort Zion's Landing. As Thaniel threatens to expose him, Lyle and his henchmen attempt to intimidate him, resulting in a classic Gemstones chaotic and comedic sequence involving grenades, gunfire, and a fateful bullet ricocheting off a kitchen skillet that kills Thaniel himself. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Lyle sets fire to Thaniel's cabin and eliminates his own remaining lackeys to erase any incriminating evidence. While the revelation of Lyle as the mastermind may have been somewhat anticipated, it adds a fascinating layer to the show's worldbuilding. Despite all we know of Lyle, this full-on evil turn as he shows no remorse for harming innocent people in order to secure his own future is something to behold. Andre's portrayal of this villainous character only enhances the intrigue of his motives.

The second act of the finale takes place during the opening ceremony of Zion's Landing, serving as the culmination of the season's central mystery and providing resolutions to key family subplots that had unfolded throughout the series. Jesse and Amber wholeheartedly decide to support their son Gideon's stunt career, while Eli fully embraces Jesse's vision of funding Zion's Landing. The highly anticipated reunion between Baby Billy and his estranged son Harmon (played by Macaulay Culkin in an inspired casting choice) also finally takes place before the Gemstones' wayward uncle arrives at the Zion's Landing reception seeking to mend his relationship with Tiffany and embraces both her and their child, who has been born in a Port-a-Potty.

The remaining Gemstones rush to Jesse's aid, only to find themselves held at gunpoint by Lyle Lissons' wife, Lindy (Jessica Lowe). In a tense moment, the family unites, showcasing their unwavering love and protection for Jesse — which even now extends to BJ, who is considered part of the family after taking a bullet to the knee. Lindy and Lyle manage to escape the island, but their story doesn't end there. A month passes, and the Gemstones' fortunes take a positive turn. They now fully own Zion's Landing, and everyone seems content, including Kelvin and Keefe, who have taken the Cycle Ninjas under their wing in a youth fitness program following the ordeal with the God Squad. The season's ending is a back-and-forth sequence reminiscent of The Godfather, as the family joyously sings together while the Cycle Ninjas hunt down the Lissons in Alaska. Lindy is left behind by Lyle and meets her demise in a hail of gunfire, while Lyle freezes to death before being consumed by wolves.

When Season 3 begins, the Gemstones will have gained complete financial control over Zion's Landing. However, questions about the future of Eli's role as leader of the Gemstones' megachurch, as well as which of his children is most likely set to succeed him as head pastor, will no doubt be explored in the coming season. The new teaser trailer suggests that the Gemstones will face challenges from Baby Billy, delve into the NASCAR circuit, and confront an increasingly powerful and vocal right-wing religious movement populated by gun enthusiasts. Season 3 will also introduce new cast members, including Kristen Johnston, Steve Zahn, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Iliza Schlesinger, Stephen Dorff, Shea Whigham, Casey Wilson, and musician Sturgill Simpson.

Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones premieres June 18 on HBO and Max.