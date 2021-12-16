Praise the Lord, it's almost time to spend Sunday nights with the Gemstones again! HBO's hit comedy series The Righteous Gemstones returns on Sunday, January 9. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, HBO has released the official trailer revealing what's in store for the Gemstones as the siblings battle to be the next head of the Gemstone dynasty and deal with new business ventures, old opponents, and a nosy reporter looking to write a smear campaign on the shady prosperity gospel family.

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of the Gemstone family, world-famous televangelists with a scandalous history of deviance, greed, and charitable works. HBO's summary of Season 2 details that we'll find the Gemstones threatened by outsiders, both new and old, seeking to destroy the empire they've built.

"This is a family business," Jesse says in the Season 2 trailer. Jesse believes that as his father ages, he and his wife Amber should be next in line to take over. However, Judy, ever filled with middle-child syndrome, is chomping at the bit to get her turn in the spotlight. Also on the horizon for Jesse and Amber is a partnership with Lyle (Eric Andre) and Lindy Lissons (Jessica Lowe) on a new business venture — "a Christian time-share resort on the sunny beaches of Florida." We also haven't seen the last of Uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), who's determined to get his just desserts from the Gemstone dynasty. Fans can also expect more flashbacks with mama Gemstone Aimee-Leigh, played by Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles.

The Righteous Gemstones was created by Danny McBride, who also writes, executive produces, and stars in the series. McBride plays Jesse Gemstone, the eldest brother of the Gemstone siblings, looking to take over for their father one day. The series also stars Edi Patterson (Vice Principals) as Judy Gemstone, the middle child and only daughter, and Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) as Kelvin Gemstone, the youngest Gemstone with a need to prove himself. The Gemstone family is led by John Goodman (Treme, The Conners) who plays patriarch and iconic televangelist Eli Gemstone. The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Cassidy Freeman (Longmire), Tony Cavalero (School of Rock), Tim Baltz (Drunk History), Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), and Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf).

While the Gemstones may have their differences, when a reporter (Jason Schwartzman) starts sniffing around these blessed siblings will band together and do whatever it takes to protect their family. Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones looks to have no shortage of chaos, musical numbers, and absolutely insane family drama. The series returns on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 10 p.m. on HBO. Check out the new trailer and Season 2 poster below:

