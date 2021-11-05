On days like these, the world needs more G.O.D.D. — Gemstones on Digital Demand, that is. And today we got another dose of the Gemstones, as HBO has released a new trailer for Season 2 of hit Danny McBride comedy The Righteous Gemstones.

The trailer, our first in-depth glimpse into the series' second season, reveals more family drama, more bizarre antics, and a whole heck of a lot of sequins. The second season will continue to follow the televangelist Gemstone family as they navigate the changing landscape of pop religion and the power dynamics within their own family. McBride, the creator of the series, stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son of the head of the church, Dr. Eli Gemstone (played by John Goodman), who seeks to take the reigns of his father's empire. He is joined by his two siblings, the underappreciated Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson), and youth pastor younger brother Kelvin Gemstone (Adam DeVine). Walton Goggins is also returning as the family's estranged uncle, Baby Billy Freeman.

We will also see some new faces joining the cast, including Jason Schwartzman as well as Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe as Lyle and Lindsey Lissons, two competing televangelists trying to team up with the Gemstones.

Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones is written, created, directed and executive produced by McBride, who has also created such cult series as Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. It is also directed and executive produced by Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones will premiere Sunday, January 9, at 10 PM ET on HBO. New episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max as they air. The series has also already been renewed for a third season with a premiere date yet to be announced. Watch the Season 2 trailer below:

