Actor Kristen Johnston has been cast in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 in a recurring role, Variety has reported. While, her character details are kept under wraps, per the report she’ll play May-May Montgomery, who is said to have a history with the Gemstone family.

The Righteous Gemstones, tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family, the Gemstones. However, the family doesn’t practice what they preach and has a long tradition of greed and deviance. The black comedy-drama will only be enriched by Johnston’s presence who has previous TV credits like Modern Family, Ugly Betty, Mom, and Sex and the City, among others.

Season 3 of the series was green-lit in January and is currently in production. Season 2 significantly expanded on the Gemstone dynasty, with many members coming back to haunt them. The whirlwind sophomore season included an attempted assassination, an explosive murder, a teenage motorcycle gang, and a coup put on by Christian-themed musclemen.

Image via HBO

While HBO has not revealed the plot line for Season 3, we can only imagine the drama that ensues. Show creator Danny McBride, who previously created Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals for HBO said in a previous interview,

This one, I’ve set to be longer than anything we’ve done before. If I had my way, when this is done, it’s like this epic, sprawling tale, like Thorn Birds or something. You’ll know everybody in this family, cousins, great uncles, all these people.

Johnston joins the illustrious cast that features McBride as Jesse Gemstone, John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, and Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone. Along with Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason "BJ" Barnes, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari. Other cast members include Walton Goggins as Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill as Levi, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, and Jason Schwartzman as Thaniel Block, among others.

Creator McBride also serves as series director and executive producer along with Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. Jeff Fradley, Brandon James, and John Carcieri also executive produce while Jonathan Watson serves as co-executive producer. David Brightbill produces, with Patterson, Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, and Chris Pappas all are serving as consulting producers

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 will premiere in 2023.