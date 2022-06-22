God bless us, everyone: The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 is officially in production! This week, the show’s home network of HBO took to Twitter to make the announcement that everyone’s favorite Jesus-fearing, misbehavin’, dysfunctional family have begun rolling cameras on what will be the third installment in their wacky misadventures. The photo accompanying the big reveal was taken where else but the Gemstone Salvation Center, the megachurch at the heart of it all. Standing on stage with their backs turned to the camera, but facing an audience of thousands of adoring worshipers are the Gemstone children: Kelvin (Adam DeVine), Judi (Edi Patterson), and Jesse (Danny McBride). Even though the wait between the Season 2 finale (which fell on February 27, 2022) and the production kick-off to Season 3 wasn’t nearly as long as the two-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, it feels like it’s been ages since we caught up with the Gemstones and all their crazy dynamics.

First landing on HBO in August 2019, The Righteous Gemstones follows the darkly comedic happenings of the uber-self-righteous titular family. John Goodman stars as patriarch, Dr. Eli Gemstone, the leader of a megachurch that rakes in money hand over foot. A widower still mourning the death of his wife, Eli is constantly less than thrilled by the actions of his three children, Jessi, Judi, and Kelvin, who constantly put their own lives and the reputation of the church on the line. The series also boasts a lineup of incredibly well-written side characters portrayed by Tim Baltz, Walton Goggins, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Jody Hill, Jennifer Nettles, and Skyler Gisondo. Throughout its two-season run, viewers have been graced by guest stars including Dermot Mulroney, Jason Schwartzman, Eric André, and Eric Roberts.

A big name both onscreen and off, the series was created by McBride who also holds credits in co-creating and starring in two other HBO shows, Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, both of which he created alongside frequent collaborator and The Righteous Gemstones star, Hill. Both Hill and McBride serve as executive producers alongside David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James with J. David Brightbill and S. Scott Clackum producing.

Image via HBO

After an action-packed second season, that included a teenage motorcycle gang, attempted assassinations, and an explosive murder, things seemed to be tied into a neat bow by the final episode. But, things are not always as they seem - especially when it comes to the Gemstones. While no plot details have been revealed at this time, we can’t wait to see what happens next for the megachurch family in the third season. No premiere date has been set yet for Season 3, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it rolls in - and we’re sorry that you now have “Misbehavin’” stuck in your head. Keep scrolling to see HBO’s tweet.