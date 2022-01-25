We are indeed a blessed people, because HBO just confirmed The Righteous Gemstones is coming back for a third season. Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones is still running on HBO and HBO Max, with the finale set to air on February 27. However, by the grace of the power above, HBO has announced an early renewal, which means the Gemstone family will be back sooner than later.

The Righteous Gemstones follows a family of hypocritical megachurch televangelists comprised of the prestige Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his three clumsy and arrogant adult children – Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine). The show looks behind the scenes of the Gemstones' empire, revealing how the family uses God to hide their criminal endeavors, just the way the Devil likes it.

While HBO has just confirmed the renewal of the series, last year executive producer David Gordon Green told Collider that The Righteous Gemstones would be back for Season 3. At the time, Gordon Green said that “we've been picked up for a third and they want us to do another one.” So, HBO must be happy with the response to the series if a fourth season is already being discussed.

In the same interview, Gordon Green also underlined how The Righteous Gemstones crew intended to increase the scope of the series in the following seasons. As Gordon Green puts it:

“There's so many shows that I think find that comfort zone. This is our formula. This is our budget, and this is the story, and these are the characters and this is how it works. And we get to go home and have a normal life. We're just not that. We're just too crazy for that. So the second we get comfortable, we think what's next? What's bigger? What's badder? What's crazier? What's unexpected?”

Although The Righteous Gemstones is a crime series, the half-hour comedy never loses the good humor, winning the hearts of the fans by making them laugh at the absurdity of the situations the Gemstones get involved with. Season 2 sees the family struggling to keep their empire as outsiders threaten to expose the not-so-righteous actions of the Gemstones.

The Righteous Gemstones' impressive cast also includes Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe. The Righteous Gemstones was created by McBride who also executive produces alongside Jody Hill and Gordon Green – the trio previously worked together on Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals.

New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 drop weekly to HBO and HBO Max every Sunday, and no premiere date for Season 3 has yet been announced.

