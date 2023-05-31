The Righteous Gemstones are back for a third season of misbehavin'. HBO dropped a trailer for the third season of the televangelist comedy, and unveiled the new guest stars who will be sucked into the exploits of the Gemstones this year. Deadline has the trailer for the third season, which premieres on June 8 and wil consist of nine episodes. It features eldest Gemstone son Jesse (Danny McBride) planning to take over his father's place as head of the family of megachurch preachers, with the assistance (or hindrance) of his two younger siblings, Kelvin (Adam Devine) and Judy (Edi Patterson).

Meanwhile, patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) settles into semi-retirement, but can't help but comment from the sidelines. Mayhem ensues, with the trailer offering glimpses of a NASCAR race, a monster truck rally, sinister masked henchmen, and a heavily-armed militia. It picks up from the last season, which saw the family fend off an external threat from rival televangelists Lyle and Lindy Lissons (Eric André and Jessica Lowe) and discover some (literally) buried family secrets. Also set to return are Cassidy Freeman (Jesse's wife Amber), Tim Baltz (Judy's non-believer significant other BJ), Tony Cavalero (Kelvin's dim-witted ex-Satanist friend Keefe Chambers), Greg Alan Williams (Gemstone family hatchet-man Martin Imari), and Skyler Gisondo (Jesse's wayward son Gideon).

Who's Joining The Gemstones This Year?

HBO also announced that a number of prominent guest stars will join the series for this season, including Steve Zahn (George and Tammy), Stephen Dorff (True Detective), Shea Wigham (Perry Mason), Kristen Johnston (Third Rock from the Sun), Lukas Haas (Babylon), professional strongman Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider (Broad City), comedian Iliza Shlesinger, musician Sturgill Simpson, and Casey Wilson (Happy Endings). Zahn can be seen in the trailer as a snake-handling preacher with a fearsome, violent congregation that crosses paths with the Gemstones, and has Jesse preparing for a confrontation that may cost him his life. A number of recurring characters are slated to return as well, including Walton Goggins as Uncle Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone and Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone.

Image via HBO

The Righteous Gemstones was created, produced, and written by McBride, his third blackly comedic series for HBO after Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals. It was renewed for a third season last year, before the airing of its second-season finale.

The Righteous Gemstones' third season will premiere on June 8, with two new episodes.