In modern life, we can’t collect one hundred Nazi scalps to teach some people basic humanity, but we certainly can retrieve some items that ended up in the wrong hands during World War II. Or at least that’s the premise of Righteous Thieves, a new heist movie whose trailer we can exclusively debut for you today, courtesy of Lionsgate. The story centers around a group of talented thieves who set out to retrieve precious works of art that were stolen by the Nazis in the 1940s.

The trailer for Righteous Thieves brings on that familiar but always fun-to-watch heist movie element in which a mastermind recruits talented criminals to pull off something ambitious and life-changing. For this heist, however, the group is going for something that feels bigger than them and, as one character states, they’re “trying to right a wrong against humanity.”

Don't Touch, It's (Nazi) Art

At the same time, it’s still a high-stakes heist of not one, but four extremely expensive works of art which are secured inside a massive vault. There will be fighting, there will be manipulating, there will be shots fired, and there will be breaking and entering. If they manage to see their plan through, though, we’ll have to wait about a month to find out.

Righteous Thieves Can Be All Kinds of Exciting

Righteous Thieves is directed by Anthony Nardolillo, who previously helmed 7th & Union, Break In, and Shine. The screenplay was written by Michael Corcoran, who makes his feature screenwriting debut with Righteous Thieves. What’s exciting about a first-time screenwriter is that they frequently have something fresh to bring to the table, and even if the “good thieves” premise sounds good enough, we can still look forward to twists, turns, and double-crossings that are practically a trademark from the action-thriller genre.

The cast of Righteous Thieves features Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Jaina Lee Ortiz (ABC's Station 19), Lisa Vidal (Grey's Anatomy), Carlos Miranda (The Bling Ring), Benjamin Schnau (The Current War), Danube Hermosillo (The Bold and the Beautiful), and Sasha Merci (De Lo Mio).

Lionsgate will release Righteous Thieves in select theaters, On Digital and On Demand on March 10. On April 18, DVD and Blu-ray editions hit shelves. You can see the new poster, stills, and watch the trailer below:

