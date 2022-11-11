While we were only recovering from the range of emotions felt after listening to Rihanna’s first song in six years, "Lift Me Up," written for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the artist dropped another song for the movie, titled "Born Again." The song is co-written by Rihanna and The-Dream alongside James Fauntleroy and composer Ludwig Göransson.

The song, like its predecessor, is somber and sounds like an ode to keeping strength and making sacrifices in the name of love. “I’d give my heart to this place, I’d give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away. I’ve got enough angels to storm the gates, I’m not afraid,” the ballad says, with layered orchestral music. The song also nods to the cast, crew, and friends mourning the late actor Chadwick Boseman, whom we lost to colon cance:, “And behold the brave, not have it no other way. I miss the emergence and these moments of you.” Just like "Lift Me Up," the song beautifully pays homage to the entire movie, the loss suffered, and the future to behold.

When fans foudn out that Rihanna is making her musical comeback with the Wakanda Forever single, the internet went into a complete meltdown. The singer also confirmed that she wrote the number in memory of the late Boseman, which makes it all the more special. Director Ryan Coogler revealed that the team was looking for someone who could “embody it thematically.” And knowing that the iconic singer is juggling various roles in her life, she seemed like the perfect choice. “We knew she was at a point in her life as well where she was focusing on different things — focused on business, motherhood, which is a big theme in our film," the director said.

Image via Marvel Studios



Unlike any other Marvel movie, Wakanda Forever has many emotions to portray. The film deals with loss, grief, and renewal of hope, as well as looking ahead to the future. Fans have many reasons to see the new movie, not only to see how it connects to the rest of the MCU. While the movie deals with T’Challa’s loss, it also introduces new characters like Riri Williams, aka the Ironheart, and MCU’s first on-screen mutant, Namor the Submariner, as the anti-hero, and Wakanda’s latest threat. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Dania Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. You can check out the new single below: