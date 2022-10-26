Rihanna hasn't put out a new solo song for six long years, making the 2016 "Anti" her last full-length album. But despite her absence from the music scene, she has been busy with her namesake brand, Fenty Beauty, and its affiliates. Just when everyone thought Rihanna would not release new music anytime soon, the musician made headlines again as she will re-enter the music industry this Friday with "Lift Me Up," which will be featured in the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to hit theaters on November 11. Marvel, via Twitter, announced Riri's involvement in the film's soundtrack, sharing a quick video clip that included a dazzling Wakanda Forever emblem changing into Rihanna's distinctive "R" logo. The musician also shared a video on Twitter announcing Friday, October 28, as the song's release date.

"Lift Me Up" marks Rihanna's first music in six years, which was written as an homage to Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy, who is well-known for his role as T'Challa in the first Black Panther film. Tems, one of the song's co-writers, revealed the upcoming film's director, Ryan Coogler, wanted to write something that best represents a sense of "warm embrace" from all the people she lost along the way. “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems, adding that the Barbadian singer has been such an inspiration to her career. "Hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The upcoming film will take place after King T'Challa's demise, as Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, and Okoye strive to protect their nation from interfering world forces in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans seek to embrace their next chapter without their king, they must work together to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The cast members include familiar faces, including Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Martin Freeman. The forthcoming film also added Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli to its cast, as well as Tenoch Huerta as Namor, playing the king of a hidden undersea kingdom.

Understandably, the recent announcement had fans pumped up for both new Rihanna music and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition to the film's soundtrack, Rihanna will also perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on February 12, 2023.

The single "Lift Me Up," co-written by Ludwig Göransson, Tems, Coogler, and Rihanna herself, will be released on October 28. And, we know, everyone's excited! But, in the meantime, you can check out Rihanna's tweet and watch the trailer for the upcoming Marvel film below.