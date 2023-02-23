Fresh off her grand Super Bowl performance, Rihanna is set to now perform at the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony. The music icon bagged her first Oscar nomination this year with her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song "Lift Me Up," which also marked her first single in six years. The single has music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson with the lyrics by Tems.

Rihanna made a comeback to the music scene with "Lift Me Up" after a six-year break while she was busy with entrepreneurial ventures and motherhood. Fans had been waiting patiently for her return and the Wakanda Forever song became an instant hit. The song was an homage to late actor Chadwick Boseman, and Coogler and Tems’ lyrics reflected not only the pain of losing the franchise star but also the responsibilities of being a parent – which represents Angela Bassett’s role of Queen Ramonda, who also bagged an Oscar nomination this year. Coogler previously revealed that with Rihanna they knew “she was at a point in her life as well where she was focusing on different things — focused on business, motherhood, which is a big theme in our film," and it was perfectly summed up in the song. Along with "Lift Me Up," the nine-time Grammy winner also did another song for the movie, titled "Born Again," and both songs are really meaningful to fans of the franchise and the singer.

This month the singer-songwriter headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show to the audiences’ delight which did marvels for the viewership numbers. She hasn’t been on stage for quite a while, but ruled it nonetheless by performing chart-topping numbers like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Umbrella," and "Diamond," among others. She revealed that she wanted to perform for her son ass it was “important for him to see that.” Furthermore, the singer also revealed during the performance that she is pregnant with her second child.

Image via Fox Sports

RELATED: Watch Rihanna Reign Supreme at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Oscars ceremony this year is returning in full swing with a promise of televising all the categories, some great features, and a diverse list of nominees. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. You can check out Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance below: