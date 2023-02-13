Pop icon Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show to the audiences’ delight. The singer/songwriter made a return to live show after six years and sizzled the stage performing her chart-topping numbers from her most recent 2016 album Anti to all the way back from her 2007 hit Umbrella. Deaf performer Justina Miles also provided the ASL rendition at the show. The much-anticipated return of the star paid off as she reigned with her melodious voice.

Rihanna opened the performance in an all-red outfit as she descended from the sky on a floating platform as she sang “Bitch Better Have My Money,” that she followed with a remix of “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl,” and moved on to popular numbers like “We Found Love” and “Rude Boy.” She continued to work the stage and joined in on choreography during select moments as she further enchanted with numbers like “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.” She closed her energetic performance with “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” as the crowd went into cheers and applause.

The artist first announced her Super Bowl performance back in September 2022 and got fans hyped and sealed it with today’s performance. She recently opened up about doing the show for her son, divulging “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.” The singer also revealed during the performance that she is pregnant with her second child.

Image via Fox Sports

Rihanna made a comeback to the music scene this year with two musical numbers in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever viz “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again.” The former also bagged the Grammy winner a maiden Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category. Despite staying away from music since 2016 to don new caps of being an entrepreneur and recently a mom, she’s undeniably music industry’s biggest stars and brought plenty of eyes to the show. With the new songs, Oscar nomination, and now a power-packed performance at the Super Bowl fans should expect to hear more of the artist's melodious voice as she continues to be an all-round performer.

You can check out Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance below: