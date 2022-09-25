Just days after Taylor Swift was rumored to be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, a new performer has been announced for the show. The Grammy-winning singer, Rihanna, has announced that she will be performing at the upcoming halftime show next February.

On September 25, Rihanna posted a photo with an NFL football front and center on her Instagram with over 135 million followers, which seemingly confirms her involvement in the show. Whether she’s headlining, however, is yet to be seen since the show has featured multi-act shows in recent years ranging from last year’s with Dr. Dre; Snoop Dog; Eminem; Mary J. Blige; and Kendrick Lamar and the show from two years ago that featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Despite the fact that the “Diamonds” singer has not released an album or been on the road since 2016, she’s one of the music industry’s biggest stars and undoubtedly brings plenty of eyes to the show; which is important since the halftime show is one of the most vital aspects of the Super Bowl and is arguably just as important as the game itself. The halftime show, along with the commercials, can attract viewers who may not be interested in the game otherwise.

RELATED: The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

The announcement of Rihanna performing is a nice recovery from a couple of days ago when the whole Swift debacle occurred. Swift was heavily-rumored to be the halftime show performer before turning down the offer. TMZ reported that Swift was approached for the gig but turned it down in favor of working on re-recording her back catalog.

Throughout the years, the Super Bowl has featured legendary acts during halftime and the show has evolved into a spectacle even bigger than the shows filled with marching bands that it began as. Legendary artists ranging from U2; Paul McCartney; The Rolling Stones; and Prince have all played it along with newer artists like Justin Timberlake; The Weeknd; and Lady Gaga, to name a few.

The upcoming halftime show marks the NFL’s first collaboration with Apple Music. The music streaming service is partnering with the NFL for the first time taking over from Pepsi, who served as the official sponsor of the show for years.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will be played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can check out Rihanna’s Instagram post here.